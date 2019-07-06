If You’re Late to The Ordinary Hype, Start With These Products

I’ve been a beauty editor for almost a decade and recently I get more questions about The Ordinary than anything else—ever. The Decium-owned brand’s hype is real. It’s almost too affordable to be true and the company’s behind-the-scenes drama made headlines for months. Many know more about the brand’s troubled CEO, Brandon Truaxe, than they do about the products themselves. (Truaxe sadly died in January of this year.) The Ordinary took a break and came back bigger and better than ever, relaunching first at Sephora and recently, at Ulta.

Now, the brand is becoming more and more known for its stellar, high-quality skincare in simple packaging. You pay for the ingredients, not for the fancy box. To help you make your way through all the offerings—the serums, cleansers, oils and treatments—we’re breaking down the top products fans of The Ordinary can’t get enough of. Somehow, they’re all under $10. You can thank us later.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Those with oily, acne-prone skin go crazy for this vitamin-enriched treatment. Niacinamide (B3) helps reduce the look of breakouts and inflammation, while zinc helps balance sebum activity.

$5.90 at Ulta

Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion

Fans love the way this retinoid fights fine lines and wrinkles but doesn’t dry out the skin like others often do.

$9.80 at Ulta

Lactic Acid 10% + HA

Some think this high-strength lactic acid treatment is an affordable dupe for Sunday Riley’s cult-favorite Good Genes. Others just love the way The Ordinary added Tasmanian Pepperberry, which can help reduce irritation and inflammation that can come from exfoliating products.

$6.80 at Ulta

Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

If you have more sensitive skin and prefer gentle chemical exfoliation, add this toner to your skincare routine. Glycolic acid, amino acids, aloe vera, ginseng and Tasmanian Pepperberry work to increase skin turnover and leave behind a healthy glow.

$8.70 at Ulta

Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Those with dry skin go crazy for this hydrating lotion. It contains amino acids, dermal lipids and hyaluronic acid to plump and smooth skin.

$7.70 at Ulta

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

This rose-hip oil is one of The Ordinary’s most popular products for all skin types. Rose-hip oil is rich in linoleic acid, linolenic acid and pro-vitamin A, which can help reduce the visible signs of aging.

$9.80 at Ulta

Squalane Cleanser

One of the newest products to The Ordinary fam is this vegan squalane cleanser. Surprisingly, it’s the first face wash for the brand and it didn’t disappoint. Fans say it’s “excellent” at removing even the toughest makeup and leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated. The only complaint? The 1.7-oz tube is a bit too small. We have a feeling The Ordinary is working on a larger one as we speak.

$7.90 at Ulta

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

This powerful formula combines the benefits of top (AHAs) and bottom layer (BHAs) maintenance by gradually reducing the appearance of visible blemishes and uneven skin tone. Just be sure not to use it more than twice a week.

$7.20 at Ulta

Bonus: Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density

Though most people are quick to name-drop the skincare essentials, The Ordinary also has effective formulas for hair, including this concentrated blend of peptides for thicker, stronger strands.

$17.90 at The Ordinary

