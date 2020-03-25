The Ordinary’s Best Products for Nixing Oily Skin on a Budget

Those with oily skin know the struggles. It often comes with breakouts, visible pores and too much shine. Plus, makeup never fully stays on. That’s why we rounded up the best The Ordinary products for oily skin, to help you mattify, smooth and clear up skin. You don’t have to spend an entire paycheck at Sephora and Ulta. Instead, The Ordinary products are incredibly affordable for the quality. In fact, none of these stellar picks cost more than $TK. Seriously.

The Ordinary doesn’t really create products based on skin type but that doesn’t mean some aren’t better for oily skin, dry skin and combination skin, than others. Deciem, the parent company for The Ordinary, continually rolls out simple, unfussy skincare, haircare and makeup that just works without the fancy packaging and confusing marketing. What you see is what you get here. And that’s a good thing.

Products are named exactly what they are, so you can tell exactly what you’re putting on your skin. Starting to break out? Reach for Salicylic Acid 2% Masque to clear out your pores and remove dead skin cells. It also contains Amazonian clays and squalane so your skin won’t dry out. You can also tell exactly what it doesn’t have: gluten, excess oils, alcohol, silicones and animal products.

If you have oily or even combination skin, add some of these to your beauty routine for flawless skin on a budget. Don’t forget to use your Ulta Rewards so you can rack up the points and score freebies next time you shop.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

This serum helps balance the overproduction of oil and reduces congestion.

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Pop on this non-drying mask to banish breakouts.

Natural Moisturizing Factors + H

Eleven amino acids, phospholipids, alpha/beta/gamma fatty acids balance the skin without leaving it greasy.

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Give yourself a facial at home with this deeply exfoliating mask.

Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

This toner helps improves the skin’s texture and add brightness.

