The Ordinary’s Best Products for Hydrating Dry Skin

Having excessively dry skin is a constant buzzkill. No amount of moisturizer is ever enough and flaking destroys any hope of getting your foundation to look smooth and seamless. The best The Ordinary products for dry skin, however, may or may not be the godsend you’ve been waiting for.

We know the prices are heaven-sent and that a handful of products have already achieved cult-favorite status. But it isn’t until you target a specific concern, such as hyperpigmentation, acne or dullness, that you discover what might as well be hidden treasure. If your skin is the complete opposite of oily, here are five hidden gems formulated to help restore balance and moisture to your skin .

The Ordinary Amino Acids + B5

This is a non-greasy hydration support serum designed for the general maintenance of healthy skin. It contains an enhanced barrier support, elasticity, osmotic balance, desquamation, and surface and below-surface hydration while aiding in skin repair and anti-irritant functions.

*It may cause a temporary tingling sensation upon application. If that’s the case for you, the formula can be mixed with other serums or creams upon application to reduce its strength.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

A multi-depth hydration support serum that contains 3 hyaluronic acid complexes at multiple molecular weights and Vitamin B5.

The Ordinary Marine Hyaluronics

A lightweight, low viscosity formula containing marine-derived water reservoirs and several health-supporting amino acids to offer multi-depth hydration by attracting and holding water like hyaluronic acid but lighter in texture and feel.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

A cream formula that offers non-greasy surface hydration that acts as a direct topical supplement of impaired NMF components; NMF are elements that keep the outer layer of the skin protected and well-hydrated.

*Marine Hyaluronics and Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA offer the same level of hydration, however, Marine Hyaluronics is thinner and was created as an alternative for those who find HA + B5 to be a little sticky.

The Ordinary B Oil

“B” Oil solubilizes a purified form of micro-algae in a blend of squalane and oils of marula, argan, baobab, pataua, brazil nut, inca inchi, rosehip and borage to support healthy skin defense, to enhance radiance, to quench free radicals and to help balance pro-irritant mediators.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.