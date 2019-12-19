If You Love The Ordinary, Keep One of These Products On Hand For Blemishes

Scroll To See More Images

Everyone has their own method for nixing pimples or other blemishes. Some of us love covering our faces in acne dots before we go to sleep. Others prefer a cleanser or mask infused with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. And then there are some who find success by doing nothing at all and simply riding the inflammation out. My personal preference is a mix of all these things, but the constant switching of products poses the risk of doing more harm than good. So I’m attempting to narrow down my routine by sticking with one of the best The Ordinary products for acne-prone skin.

First, some insider info: I’m currently experimenting with the chemistry-driven NIOD products from DECIEM (more on this later). I’m not going to lie—it’s been challenging for this product junkie to use just one brand for so long, but…it might be growing on me?! So while I’m grateful to not have cystic acne or some other severe condition outside of mild eczema, I still think it’s worth sticking with the same brand for those random breakouts too. Thankfully, The Ordinary already has a solid rep for affordable formulations that actually work, so I asked a brand expert to recommend the best blemish-fighting products.

As I always say when it comes to The Ordinary, just be sure to read the instructions first, as the application method can vary from product to product (and affect the results).

This is a high-strength vitamin and mineral formula that visibly targets the look of blemishes and signs of congestion. Niacinamide has also been shown to have a visible brightening effect. Pro tip: if you already have a vitamin C product in your routine, just be sure to alternate with this one so your skin doesn’t experience any adverse effects.

Dehydration can actually lead to an overproduction of sebum as the skin tries to balance itself. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a lightweight hydrating serum that uses 3 unique hyaluronic complexes to flood the skin with water. It also features Vitamin B5 to support skin health and further improve hydration levels.

This cleanser and makeup remover is mostly squalane, a naturally-derived multitasker that hydrates the skin in such a way that it balances oil production so blemishes are less likely to form. It’s a balm to oil texture that is good for all skin types, is gentle on the skin, and removes all makeup and sunscreen.

This features salicylic acid to unclog the pores and refine skin texture, charcoal and clays to absorb excess oil and build-up, as well as squalane to nourish and moisturize the skin.

A lightweight, filler-free moisturizer that uses skin-identical ingredients to hydrate, protect, and repair the skin barrier.

A blend of exfoliating acids to transform skin texture, the appearance of blemishes, and improve radiance from the first application, with extended benefits after continued use. Just be sure to only use once per week at night, as it’s very strong. It’s pretty much a facial in a bottle!

This is an alpha-hydroxy acid that will help to exfoliate the skin to improve radiance, clarity, and texture. It also speeds up your cellular turnover rate to prevent trapped sebum, dirt and oil which can lead to congestion and the sign of blemishes.

