16 Secretly Amazing Hacks for The Ordinary and Other Deciem Products

The most popular brand in Deciem’s portfolio is most definitely The Ordinary. It’s the non-drugstore brand with drugstore prices and elevated formulas we can’t get enough of. However, when it comes to all of the secretly amazing The Ordinary hacks, that’s just the beginning of the gamut.

Its sister brands are also the key to achieving some of the most common beauty goals and avoiding some unfortunate setbacks; a natural-looking tan, makeup with a firm grip and dry patch-free skin, to name a few. If you aren’t familiar with Niod, Hylamide, The Chemistry Brand, or Anamoly, here are plenty of ways to get more bang for your buck according to Deciem insiders.

For Body Exfoliation…

“Try using the AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution on arms and legs to exfoliate. Apply it, leave it for 10 mins and then shower it off.” -Jack Wardlaw, UK Deciem Education Manager

For Smoothing Flyaways…

“The Hemi-Squalane is brilliant for taming frizz, so if you take about 2-3 drops into the palm of your hand, you can run it through the ends of the hair to smooth flyaways and the hair shaft.” -Jack Wardlaw, UK Deciem Education Manager

For a Natural-Looking Contour…

“You can use the Photography Fluids from NIOD as a highlight and contour duo which is also really effective. Apply 12% to the high points of the face, and the 8% to the low points and around the jawline.” -Jack Wardlaw, UK Deciem Education Manager

For an Even Glow…

“Photography Fluid can at times be a bit difficult to apply, as the formula sets upon application to make the product stay put. To combat this, add 1-2 pumps (or 4-5 drops of PF) to 3 pumps of Survival 10 to give an absolutely stunning finish!

It provides the most beautiful natural glow. You can also use a few drops of Hemi-Squalane to increase the slip of the formula and help with its spreadability.” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For Non-Sticky Brightening…

“Do you ever struggle to find a form of pure ascorbic acid that isn’t sticky, greasy, or oxidizing within 5 minutes of application? You’ll get really great immediate brightening, as well as long term anti-aging results when mixing The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser and 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder.

Mix one half to a full scoop of the Vitamin C Powder with a 5p size of cleanser. Apply to a dry face and massage with moist fingers to activate, continue for 2-3 minutes, or leave as a mask for up to 10. Rinse off and glow.” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For Better Makeup Grip…

“Most people hate the texture of these formulas. However, in particular, 2-3 drops of C25 underneath a moisturizer gives an amazing ‘grip’ to the skin for subsequent products. Try this underneath a light bit of concealer and powder. It’ll hold really well plus, you also get a hit of antioxidants for your skin.” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For Boosting Your Vitamin C…

“Vitamin C is a very potent antioxidant, but unlike Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) or Catalase, it is used up throughout the day and cannot be recycled in the same way. This is why we use high levels of vitamin C in formulas, but low levels of SOD. But, when you combine vitamin C with other antioxidants, it boosts its efficacy and helps in ‘recycling’ vitamin C to use all over again. Combining a Vitamin C with other antioxidants can boost its efficacy by 100s of times.

Mix a 1/4 scoop of Vitamin C Powder with 3 drops of Pycnogenol or Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3% (approx 25% formula).” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For Head-to-Toe Moisture…

“An effective and affordable body product is The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. It is a better formula than most body creams, and when you think of it, what’s the difference between the skin on your face and your legs? In fact, this applies to all skincare. Your skin on your body has the same physiological function as your face. Anything that you apply to your face can also go on the body.” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For Boosting Moisture Retention…

“Amino Acids are great, but all Hydrators are fantastic for increasing penetration of subsequent products. If you want to maximize results, apply a few drops of any Hydrator first to ensure optimal penetration of your actives. Humectants (hydrators) will initially reduce the barrier integrity of the skin as it is drawing the water inside.

This temporary disruption means that this is the optimal time to get any other actives in. As these products are working to restore barrier function in the long term, there should not be any long term upset to the skin, but instead, beautifully plumped hydrated skin.” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For a Second-Skin Makeup Finish…

“If you have a foundation that’s too heavy, or you just want lighter coverage, Hemi-Squalane is amazing for mixing into the formula as it will eventually evaporate and leave behind no oily residue. It makes it great to help increase the spreadability of pigments and make-up products. Just add a drop at a time to achieve desired results; one is probably plenty.” -Joe Basham, UK + Europe Deciem Education Associate

For a Natural-Looking Tan…

“When you don’t have time to fake tan, blend a few drops of Hylamide’s Photography Foundation in Dark Tan onto the body. It will give a smooth bronze glow that will look natural and never faux.” -Minh Lawton, Australia Deciem Education Associate

For Targeting Body Blemishes…

“Got some texture on the body? Bumps? Dry patches? Fake tan buildup? Pop some glycolic acid on a large cotton round and swipe right. Our glycolic acid is at an ideal pH to exfoliate and the formula has aloe vera, ginseng, and amino acids to give the skin some extra radiance.” -Minh Lawton, Australia Deciem Education Associate

For Non-Greasy Cuticle Care…

“This petroleum-free balm is super versatile; not only great for lips, but you can use it as a cuticle treatment. The formula is unique as it’s a lightweight gel consistency but dries down matte so no sticky or slippery fingers.” -Minh Lawton, Australia Deciem Education Associate

For Elevated Sun Protection…

“Not all regions can get their mitts on the Survival range with SPF so I love to mix our Survival 0 with my regular sunscreen for the daytime. I’m getting sun and antioxidant protection which is so important now that it’s summer here in Australia. -Minh Lawton, Australia Deciem Education Associate

For TLC After Sun Exposure…

“Pop our HA concentrate in a tub in the fridge, and you have a cooling and hydrating gel for the hands and body, making it fantastic for after sun exposure and windburn.” -Minh Lawton, Australia Deciem Education Associate

For the “Glass Skin” Finish…

“A makeup artist friend of mine loves to mix a drop of our The Ordinary Rosehip Seed Oil into cream foundation to give that glass skin look to her clients. It looks fantastic under studio lighting as there is no metallic or frosty finish that you can get with traditional highlighters and works a charm on smoothing out pigment on drier skin types.” -Minh Lawton, Australia Deciem Education Associate

