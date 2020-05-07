Add Volume & Texture to Limp Locks With These Genius Hair Products

Glossy, polished, and refined hair will always have a place in our hearts, but sometimes we’re in the mood to ditch our flat iron and emphasize the natural wave or curl our hair already has —and this effortless, just-woke-up look is best achieved with texture-boosting products. Whether you’re in the mood for laidback beach waves or a messy bedhead vibe, texturizing sprays are key. From creams to sprays and powders, adding some grit and texture to your locks gives you a natural, undone appeal that you can’t quite achieve with your trusty hair straightener or curling iron.

A good texturizing product will boost volume and amplify the natural pattern of your strands without being overly sticky, drying, or powdery—and this factor is especially important if you have damaged, color-treated, or super dry hair. Many texturizing sprays contain an ample amount of alcohol, which can be disastrous to compromised and overprocessed hair. Fortunately, there are plenty of gentle formulas that will give you the coveted texture you’re seeking without compromising the health of your hair.

1. Living Proof Amp Texture Volumizer

This volumizing and texturizing product is a cream formula, which prevents your strands from feeling sticky and hard. Your strands stay touchable with a natural finish and light hold, but this magical product still helps your style stay in place all day long.

2. SEXYHAIR Big Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder

Looking for a translucent product that will add volume and texture but won’t look white on your hair or transfer onto dark clothing? This powder-to-liquid texturized is for you. The product absorbs instantly to your strands, giving you a major boost without looking chalky or accentuating split ends.

3. BOLDIFY Dry Texturizing Spray

With the convenience of a spray nozzle, this fast and foolproof texturizing and volumizing power gives limp and lackluster locks a major upgrade. In just sixty seconds revive limp locks and give your strands some major camera-ready volume.