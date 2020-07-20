Temporary Tattoo Pens For Commitment-Free Body Art

Scroll To See More Images

Back when I was kid, the temporary tattoos you’d find in vending machine—you know the ones where you’d adhere it with a little water—-were all the range. While I’m no longer a child and can legally get my own permanent tattoo of my choosing, there’s something fun about playing with different designs, colors, and motifs without having to make a lifelong commitment. After all, tattoos are definitely a look, so they’re not exactly well-suited for indecisive folks like myself. While using stencils and ready-made temporary tattoos are a great way to test out certain designs you’re considering for a real one down the road, it’s also fun to express yourself with your unique phrases, illustrations, and color schemes. Sounds like fun, right? We agree, and here’s where tattoo markers come into play.

These non-permanent and skin-safe pens and markers allow you to use your body as a canvas, creating and illustrating directly on your skin. While they’re not recommended for use on sensitive skin or certain areas of the face, these tattoo pens are suitable to use just about everywhere else. Ready to test them out for yourself? Scroll through below to check out our favorite tattoo markers and pens.

1. BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Marker

These skin-safe markers allow you to create your own designs on your skin that last until you decide you’re ready to rinse them away. This pack comes with eight unique colors to experiment with as well as stencils.

2. Toysmith Ink-a-Do Tattoo Pens

These fun tattoo pens feature washable gel ink which allows you to create endless designs and color schemes. This set comes with six different colors to mix and match.

3. Vanli Henna Tattoo Marker Kit

These henna tattoo art pens are perfect for those looking for long-wearing body art that’s safe for the skin. This kit includes six fine felt pens, seven metallic brush pens, and ready-made stencils.