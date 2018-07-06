Committing to a new hair color is, well, a big commitment. In lieu of that, we’ve got plenty of temporary options that now go beyond the box treatments that line drugstore aisles. From Manic Panic’s cult-favorite creams to Splat’s new vegan and cruelty-free brush-in formula, it seems brands are never done discovering new ways to test out shades, and quite honestly, it always keeps us on our toes.
And what better time for a refresher on the latest and greatest options than festival season, a time when concert-goers typically count temporary hair color as part of their festival get-up and summer beauty aesthetic? Ahead, we’ve gathered the brands making a colorful splash with their top-selling dyes. Take your pick.
Pin it!
Temporary Hair-Color Products for Those Who Easily Get Bored | @stylecaster
Joico Color Butter
Nicole Richie and a slew of other celebs swear by this creamy concoction to temporarily add color to their hair without damaging side effects.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Joico
Beyond the Zone Color Bombz
Available in bold, vibrant shades, this spray-on color is your best option for parties or simply trying something different.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Beyond the Zone
Bb Color Stick
Cover up roots and/or simply experiment with a new, natural-looking shade using this applicator.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Bumble and bumble.
Hush Prism Airbrush Spray
Spray onto your hair and brush through to blend any of these bold rainbow shades.
$24 at Sephora
Photo:
Hush
Foamo Meteor Holographic Hair Foam
Apply this foam to your hair and watch as the shades shift while you're in the sunlight.
$22 at IGK
Photo:
IGK
Kristin Ess Temporary Tint
Best suited for pre-lighted or blonde hair, this rose-gold tint is the first of its kind to be made for in-shower application.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Kristin Ess
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair
A cult favorite in hair-color circles, Lime Crime's hero product comes in a hefty number of shades and is also a vegan formula.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Lime Crime
Loreal Colorista Spray
Festival-goers who want something they can wash out at the end of the day will love this easy-to-apply color.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
L'Oréal Paris
Manic Panic Creamtone Hair Color
No peroxide required to transform your hair using this temporary cream color.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Manic Panic
OUAI Haircare Sun of a Beach Ombré Spray
Made with lemon-infused coconut water and pineapple juice, this spray-in lightener adds brightness to dull hair or kicks up an existing dye job.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Ouai
Punky Colour Mood Switch
You get two colors in one with this product. Temporarily change your hair to one color; apply heat, and it changes to another! Wash it out the same day so you can try another color combo tomorrow.
$14.99 at Target
Photo:
Punky Colour
Streaks 'n Tips Temporary Color Highlight Spray
This oldie but goodie is great for adding streaks or highlights throughout the hair.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Streaks 'N Tips
Colorsmash Color Kissed Hairspray
A nutrient-rich hair spray that delivers color without the crunch.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Colorsmash
Splat Rebellious Colors 1 Wash Temporary Color
This brush-in formula is made with a conditioning base that's gentle and moisturizing so you needn't worry about the color leaving you with more damage.
$8.99 at Splat
Photo:
Splat