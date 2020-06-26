Low-Commitment Temporary Hair Color to Switch up Your Look Without Regret

Scroll To See More Images

Switching up your hair color when your beauty get-up is feeling, well, a little stale, can be pretty daunting. Fortunately, there are several of low-commitment ways to re-invent yourself without breaking the bank or suffering long-term regret. While a drastic haircut may be low-key semi-irreversible, changing your hair color is a great way to get a fresh look without having to suffer for months upon months in case you’re not super stoked with the outcome. Temporary and semi-permanent hair colors offer all of you fellow beauty commitment-phobes out there the perfect way to play around with your alternate ago (…or at least with your hair’s hue) without being doomed to a pricey color correction a week or two after the deed has been done.

You see, temporary hair colors only last ten to twelve shampoos, giving you a few weeks of a new look without having to suffer the expensive consequences of getting fixed by your colorist at the salon. I mean, they’re kind of the most genius way to reinvent your look with the lofty investment, no? Ready to dabble in some non-committal fun? Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite low-maintenance hair colors to test out the waters without the buyer’s remorse.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color

This semi-permanent color gives blonde or bleached hair a blushy-pink tint for a couple of weeks without having to seek a colorist to remove it when you’re ready to go back to normal.

2. Color Blast Temporary Hair Makeup Wax

This creamy temporary hair color glides over your strands like a dream without causing breakage or split ends. The quick and easy color rinses out of your hair with just one shampoo session.

3. Clairol Professional Semi-Permanent Hair Color

This semi-translucent hair color jazzes up color-treated, bleached, or chemically-treated hair without causing more damage or dryness to compromised locks. The fast-absorbing product lifts hair in just five to ten minutes.