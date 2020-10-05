Restore Your Pearly Whites with Teeth Whitening Pens

No matter how much you brush your teeth, floss and use mouthwash, those years-old coffee stains just won’t fade away. It can be frustrating to see those stains tainting your pearly whites when you work so hard on your dental hygiene. Your options for whitening your teeth aren’t limited to extremely pricey dentist trips or intimidating at-home whitening kits that seem like they should be used by a professional. You can whiten your teeth in the comfort of your own bathroom or while you’re on-the-—whether you’re traveling or just at work. Teeth whitening pens are about to become your new BFF.

The best teeth whitening pens are able to erase stains that have been sitting on your chompers for 15 years. Yes, 15 years worth of coffee, soda, wine and tea stains can vanish. Wouldn’t that be awesome? Plus, they’re small enough to put in your favorite clutch.

These pens usually have gel in them, which you can either apply right before you go to bed or anytime. The gel sits on your teeth and does the hard work for you. Depending on which kit you select, they might suggest wiping the gel off your teeth after a certain amount of time or abstaining from eating or drinking after using.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen You can take this teeth-whitening solution on-the-go. If you have some annoying coffee stains on your teeth, this remover will take care of it. You rub the solution on your tooth for just one minute a day and then you will supposedly start seeing results. Your teeth can become up to eight shades whiter. With a fresh mint flavor, this whitening pen is transparent, so you can see how much whitening solution you have remaining. AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen $19.99 buy it

2. Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen If you’ve been fighting the stains on your teeth for years, this power-packed product might finally remove them. The serum dries quickly on your teeth, but just make sure to dab it off before going to bed. It creates a film on your teeth overnight, working to whiten your teeth while you sleep. You simply brush it off in the morning. There are 35 uses in each whitening pen, and it comes with an overnight stand for easy storage. Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth… $25.49 buy it