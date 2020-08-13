Gentle Tea Tree Soap Bars That Protect Your Skin

Tea tree oil has been used for centuries for healing. It is said to help with mild skin injuries and fungal infections. It’s a natural disinfectant and sends bacteria running. If this powerhouse protects your skin and calms inflammation, you might as well start using it in the shower. In addition to the many tea tree oil products out there, they do make tea tree soap.

The best tea tree soap can act as a preventative beauty tool and save your skin from some irritating enemies. You can chase away that annoying nail fungus in the shower, for example. It doesn’t just get rid of bacteria, it scrubs pollution and allergens off of your skin. The former of which can harm your skin and speed up the aging process. It can also restore the oil production balance in your skin. This soap can even be used by people who have sensitive skin, because it’s that gentle. Tea tree oil is usually combined with other natural substances—like eucalyptus, parsley or vegetables—to create a strong and effective cleanser. Check out our recommendations for tea tree soap below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Defense Soap

This natural soap combines tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil to protect your skin. It’s hypoallergenic and alcohol-, fragrance- and dye-free. It scrubs away all of the bacteria and fungus you pick up going about your daily life. It also banishes allergens, pollution and sweat from your skin. In addition to all of that, it helps manage your sebum levels. All of this happens with just one soap bar.

2. Tea Tree Body Bar

This tea tree soap is infused with parsley flakes, which elevates your shower experience. The parsley flakes act as a gentle exfoliant while the tea tree oil soothes and sweeps away germs while you cleanse. This soap can be rubbed into a rich lather, unlike other bars. It also serves as a great way to pregame before shaving your legs, because it removes dead skin cells and bacteria.

3. soap work Tea Tree Oil Soap Bar

You get two soaps in this set. With tea tree oil derived from a farmers’ co-op in Australia, you can be sure that you’re getting an authentic soap. Aside from the oil, it’s made from a combination of vegetables in Canada. The tea free soap is anti-fungal and scrapes bacteria off of the skin, gently. The soap smells mildly of tea tree oil, but it isn’t an overwhelming or overpowering smell.