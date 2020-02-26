How to Combat Dandruff & Dry Scalp With Tea Tree Shampoo

Scroll To See More Images

Tea tree oil is one of those magical natural remedies that offer a huge assortment of ailment-reducing superpowers and is naturally anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory. In terms of practical uses, tea tree oil has long been touted for being a gentler—yet effective—acne treatment, but it’s also used to reduce foot fungus (…we know that’s a little gross, but it’s the truth) and even helps accelerate the wound healing process when applied topically to cuts and burns. Most recently, tea tree has been making a recurring appearance in the hair care sector—and specifically in shampoos promising to promote better scalp health, accelerate hair growth, and combat dandruff— just to name a very select few of its many indications.

Tea tree works its magic primarily because of it’s antibacterial and natural deep-cleaning properties. Essentially, it helps unclog blocked hair follicles that have become trapped by product buildup, dead skin cells, dirt, oil and other impurities that can hinder the natural hair growth process and exacerbate dandruff. As a desirable side effect, tea tree also enhances shine and can help revive dulled or fading color with just a few washes. Not bad, right? So whether you’re trying to get rid of the unsightly flakes once and for all or just want to give your tresses a little glow up, these tea tree-infused shampoos will do just the trick.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tea Tree Special Shampoo

This natural shampoo contains tea tree, lavender, and peppermint to cleanse and revive the scalp by getting rid of dirt and buildup. It also leaves your locks smelling fresh and looking shiny.

2. Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo deep cleans the scalp without causing irritation or over-drying. The hydrating formula is great for those with an itchy scalp or dandruff.

3. ArtNaturals Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set

This two-in-one shampoo and conditioner set is everything you need to blast away dandruff, stimulate scalp circulation and help reduce hair thinning.