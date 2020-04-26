Tea Tree Oil Offers Far More Beauty Benefits Than You’d Ever Imagine

While indulging in a luxe new serum, moisturizer, or skincare product is always a fun treat, the truth is, beauty products don’t have to be fancy or uber-expensive to be effective and deliver the visible results we’re all seeking. In fact, sometimes the more under-the-radar, all-natural and no bells and whistles treatments are the best products missing from our complex daily routines. If you’re at all familiar with essential oils, you’re probably well are of tea tree oil’s natural blemish-fighting properties, but aside from that, it offers a slew of additional skin-enhancing magical powers that are definitely equally as impressive.

Because tea tree oil has all-natural antibacterial and antifungal benefits, it also works wonders for a slew of other conditions and concerns, from fighting foot fungus to nixing pesky dandruff and giving congested hair follicles a major deep clean. It’s also a powerful anti-inflammatory, which makes it excellent for soothing and healing sunburns, as well as soothing irritated, red skin caused by eczema or other dermatological conditions. Convinced that tea tree oil is the one thing missing from your cabinet? Read on to check out our favorite affordable formulas to stock up on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. 100% Pure Tea Tree Oil

This all-natural and filler-free tea tree oils offers a slew of beauty benefits without breaking the bank. This formula is undiluted for the utmost potency, and thanks to the terpine-four compound, it’s great for healing skin conditions, soothing inflammation, and even using as a scalp treatment to help accelerate hair growth.

2. The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil

Offering a vast array of healing and skin-enhancing benefits, this vegan and sustainably sourced tea tree oil is ultra-pure and extra effective. The formula is made from a steam distilling process, in which leaves are extracted for twelve hours of harvest to ensure the highest quality.

3. MAJESTIC PURE Tea Tree Oil

This potent tea tree oil is formulated with 45 percent terpinen-4-ol and steam distilled to ensure the most premium quality and additive-free product. It’s also unfiltered, insulated, and toxin-free, so it’s safe to use on the skin, body, nails, and scalp.