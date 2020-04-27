The Best Tea Tree Oils for Zapping Skin Tags at Home

One of the most popular ways to get rid of a skin tag at home is by applying tea tree oil to it every day. We know skin tags aren’t necessarily a health risk, but for many, they can be a source of discomfort due to appearance, location, or size. For that reason, at-home solutions, like the best tea tree oil for skin tags, have become the most talked-about removal options.

Of course, we highly recommend leaving removal to a professional, but there are circumstances when taking care of it yourself is a more attractive option. Maybe it’s too small to justify the co-pay. Maybe you don’t have access to a dermatologist or doctor. Whatever the case, skin tag removal tools, hands-free patches, or high-precision pens are there for the taking. Tea tree oil, an essential oil known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits has become a popular solution since it can dry out and diminish smaller skin tags while also preventing breakouts and scarring afterward.

If you’re using tea tree oil to nix a skin tag, just be sure to apply it daily with a cotton round or swab to better avoid spreading germs from your hands to the affected area. And of course, always wash your hands beforehand. Ahead are some of the best potent and/or undiluted tea tree oils for targeting skin tags, moles, acne bumps, and more.

Maple Holistics 100% Pure Tea Tree Oil

This formula is steam-distilled and undiluted to mix with a skincare product for topical application. (Pro-tip: tea tree oil makes for an amazing all-purpose house cleaner, too.)

Handcraft Blends Tea Tree Essential Oil

Every oil blend from this brand is tested by an independent lab for efficacy and to ensure that no fillers or synthetic ingredients are in the formula.

Bleu Beaute Tea Tree Essential Oil

This fragrance-free, vegan tea tree oil is specifically made for addressing skin marks like skin tags, moles and acne bumps.

Basic Concepts Acne Patches

If you want a more hands-free approach to skin tag removal, these patches are infused with a concentrated formula of tea tree oil to soak up bacteria and shrink tags.

UpNature Tea Tree Essential Oil Roll-On

Another hands-free option is this roll-on applicator that delivers an even layer of tea tree oil to remove skin tags, shrink pimples, relieve anxiety, and more.

Gya Labs Tea Tree Essential Oil

A 100 percent pure tea tree oil formula harvested in Australia and steam distilled for more potent application and faster results.

āVō Essentials Pure Tea Tree and Oregano Oil

The synergistic combination of tea tree and oregano oil makes for a powerful solution to skin tags, foot fungus, warts, dandruff, and more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.