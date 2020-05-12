Soothing Tea Tree Oil Balms to Heal All of Your Skin’s Aliments

For anyone who has been struggling with skin issues, it can be very frustrating. Whether you have cracked cuticles that the most high-end moisturizer won’t heal or eczema, it can be difficult to find a cure-all that helps fight issues across the board. The world might not have a cure for everything yet, but tea tree oil balm does work wonders on many skin issues. If you’re tired of using harsh chemicals to try to fix your problems, you might want to try tea tree oil balm.

You only need a little bit of the balm, which is harder and less flexible than a cream or oil, to cover the afflicted area. Tea tree oil balm usually does not go on greasy and stays put all day long to heal and restore the skin. It works on many problems, including cracked cuticles, dry skin, severely chapped lips, calluses, athlete’s foot, bug bites, psoriasis, eczema, hives and itchy skin. Basically, tea tree oil balm is great to keep on your bedside or in your purse for any skin emergency. You can even use it proactively, because it can serve as a great light-weight moisturizer. It can’t hurt to keep boosting your skin’s protective barrier.

We found the best tea tree oil balms that’ll provide relief to your stressed out skin. These balms use natural ingredients to help your skin. This is the MVP of natural skincare.

1. Chamuel Tea Tree Oil Balm

This small but mighty 60-gram tin works on just about everything from cracked cuticles to eczema. Absorbent and not greasy, this balm heals and softens skin. It’s tiny enough to fit in a small purse, so you can take it with you wherever you go. Chamuel’s balm is made of tea tree oil, green tea, peppermint oil, lemon oil, olive oil and beeswax. It doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals, parabens or artificial ingredients. The balm has a slight fresh, citrus smell, but it isn’t overpowering.

2. Puriya Tea Tree Oil Balm

This Wonder Balm is primarily made of oils, including tea tree, eucalyptus, macadamia, olive oil and beeswax. It’s designed to restore your skin’s protective barrier and provide relief of your skin. It also heals dry skin, especially on your feet, hands and elbows. When you sweat, your creams often sweat away but that isn’t the case for this balm. The lightweight, non-greasy formula stays put even when you’re moving. This cream doesn’t contain any preservative, parabens or petroleum.

3. M3 Naturals Tea Tree Balm

This balm includes tea tree oil, fruit stem cells, almond oil, eucalyptus oil and lavender oil. The balm works hard to restore balance and repair your skin. It can help with annoyances such as razor burn, dry ashy skin, psoriasis, severely chapped lips and bug bites. You do need to use a little bit of elbow grease to get this hard, firm balm out of the container, but it does work well after that.