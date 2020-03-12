The Best Tea Tree Mint Shampoos For Blasting Away Product Buildup

Tea tree oil is an all-natural antibacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory, which accounts for it being known as the go-to acne treatment alternative. However, it’s also used to heal and reduce foot fungus and heals wounds from cuts, burns, and other injuries. Recently though, tea tree has been in the spotlight within hair care, mostly because it promotes better scalp health, reduces product build-up and inflammation, and therefore can help expedite hair growth. Peppermint is yet another chemical-free ingredient lauded for its laundry list of benefits for hair and scalp health. When these two superpowers join forces, you can only imagine, the magical results they deliver—from reducing thinning hair to restoring shine and even reducing dandruff.

Tea tree and peppermint work in similar ways to nourish and clarify our scalp and tresses. Because of their natural antibacterial and natural deep-cleaning properties, they work to help unclog blocked hair follicles that have become stuck by product buildup, dead skin cells, dirt, oil and other impurities that can disrupt the natural hair growth process and lead to dandruff and scalp irritation. Regardless of whether you’re aiming to treat dandruff and soothe an itchy scalp, or you simply want to accelerate hair growth by reducing product buildup on the scalp, these tea tree and peppermint infused shampoos are sure to help.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Honeydew Tea Tree Mint Shampoo

This tea tree and peppermint infused shampoo deeply cleanses the scalp and tresses for an ultra-clean feel without overdrying or causing breakage. The gentle formula is also safe for those with color treated hair.

2. OGX Tea Tree & Mint Shampoo

This gentle, hydrating shampoo gives a deep clean with stripping hair dry. The smoothing formula was designed to repair breakage and split ends and reduce frizz and tangles.

3. Tea Tree Lavender Mint Moisturizing Shampoo

This lavender-spiked tea tree and peppermint shampoo smells diving and relaxing, while removing product buildup and grime that hinder the natural growth process.