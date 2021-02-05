This $20 Moisturizer Is Almost an Exact Dupe for Tatcha’s Beloved Dewy Skin Cream

Scroll To See More Images

If you covet supple, glowy, and ultra dewy skin, chances are you’ve heard of — and maybe even tried — Tatcha’s cult-favorite The Dewy Skin Cream. The ultra-rich yet non-greasy moisturizer deliver some serious nourishment to skin, leaving you with a plump, bouncy complexion after just one application of the magical stuff. It’s tough to find an ultra-hydrating cream that almost immediately repairs a compromised skin barrier, restores proper moisture levels, and doesn’t feel thick and greasy, but Tatcha’s best-selling formula has managed to do all of the above, so frankly, it really comes as no surprise that its amassed such a loyal following.

With that being said, no one is going to deny just how good The Dewy Cream is (at least no one who’s tried it that I know of, anyway) — regardless of your skin type and individual skincare concerns — but at a whopping $68 a pop, it’s definitely a splurge. Sure, it’s far more affordable than other luxury hydrating products in its area (Creme de la Mer instantly comes to mind), but it’s not exactly a wallet-friendly beauty habit either. Dewy Skin Cream enthusiasts surely advocate for the steeper price point, but if you too have fallen in love and are in need of a refill but can’t quite swallow spending nearly $70 on a skin cream, we’ve found a solid dupe that’s almost identical and a fraction of the cost.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

In case you did want to give the real deal a test run before trying the dupe below, here’s where to find it. Alternatively, Sephora also a mini-sized jar of the Dewy Skin Cream for just $20.

Bliss Ex-glow-sion Super Rich Face Moisturizer

For just $20, this dew-boosting cream mimics the effects of Tatcha’s dreamy formula thanks to similar ingredients, including botanicals and antioxidants. Both formulas are also cruelty-free and vegan, and help boost hydration instantly, while helping to brighten lackluster tone and dullness with consistent use.

If you’re not convinced, just check out some of the 500+ glowing customer reviews on Amazon. According to one fan of Bliss’s Ex-Glow-Sion, “Wow, no wonder this product gets such Glowing reviews (pun intended) I actually went on Amazon to replenish my triple oxygen (white bottle blue letters) but saw this an it seemed like it would be better for someone older like me. Hands down, my most favorite moisturizer ever!”.