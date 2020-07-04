The Best Target Skin Care Products to Inspire Your Next Shopping Trip

It used to be that a Target run consisted of grabbing toilet paper, laundry detergent and some snacks. Then, you’d run to Sephora or Ulta to stock up on skin care. Well, not anymore. Now, the best Target skin care includes dermatologist-recommend products, clean beauty, vegan and sustainable goods. There are also products with a serious percent of active ingredients, such as AHAs and BHAs, to banish breakouts and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Yes, all at Target.

Of course, this isn’t a comprehensive list of products to shop at Target. The beauty aisles (including virtual ones) are stock full. But these are some of the items we full-heartedly stand behind. We’ve tested them, chatted with their biggest fans and checked out the ingredient list. There’s a reason these all have 4.5-5 star reviews on Target’s website. They’re that good.

Update your skin care routine with ceramide-infused cleansers, exfoliating facial peels, vitamin C serum, lightweight lotion and hydrating eye creams. Then, of course, don’t skip the new housewares, designer clothing collabs and yes, all the snacks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin

If you listen to any TikTok skinfluencers, you know this simple cleanser is a favorite for the way it both hydrates and controls oil without damaging the skin’s moisture barrier.

Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial Peel

An exfoliating and brightening blend of lactic acid, glycolic acid and vitamin A work overnight to leave skin feeling baby soft (as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines!).

La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Face Serum

With 10 percent pure vitamin C, this serum both hydrates skin and brightens at the same time.

E.L.F. Holy Hydration! Face Cream

This lightweight lotion is infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, peptides and vitamin B5, and is great for all skin types.

Derma E Hydrating Eye Cream

This dermatologist-favorite brand’s hydrating eye cream contains hyaluronic acid and green tea. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and free from gluten, sulfates, mineral oils, lanolin, parabens and GMOs.

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Glow Getter Honey Mask

This mask hydrates even the dryest skin with Manuka honey and yogurt. Plus, vitamin C improves brightness and texture.

Pixi Skintreats Rose Oil Blend

Replenish lost moisture and boost skin’s radiance with a blend of rose oil, sweet almond oil and jojoba seed oil.