These Are the Best Shampoos to Buy at Target, According to TikTok

Drugstore beauty products have come a long way in the past few years. Instead of having just a few items available with mystery ingredients that stretch off the back of the label, stores like Target actually have a system for ranking clean beauty products that get the job done. And today, TikTok beauty influencers have made it even easier to take your pick of best shampoos at stores like Target according to hair type, hair concern and more.

Whether you need a total scalp reset due to the changing seasons or need to pick up a shampoo that’ll allow you to extend your wash days, here are our top picks for the best shampoos to pick up at Target, according to TikTok. The best part? Each of these are under $15, with the majority of them being under $10. Add these to your cart now or go to your local store and load up now.

Best for Irritated Scalp: Herbal Essences Bio:renew Sulfate Free Shampoo for Scalp pH Balance

TikTok user @malihaihenacho got nearly 800k views on her video singing the praises of the new Herbal Essences bio:renew line that’s available at Target for just under $8 a bottle. Each formula is sulfate-free and paraben-free and gets the Target “clean” line seal of approval.

Best Clean Formula: Native Vegan Cucumber Mint Volume Shampoo

If you’re shopping for clean formulas first and hair type second, pick up any shampoo by Native, which are in stock at Target. Each formula has only 10 ingredients or less.

Best for Types 3A to 4C Natural Hair: Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Shampoo

I love a shampoo that comes in a pump. It makes it that much easier to get in and out of the shower on busy mornings. TikTok user @hasinikay, who actually rates shampoos on their page by the quality of their ingredients gave this formula a 10 out of 10. Bonus points! Rosemary is an ingredient thought to help promote hair growth.

Best for Color-Treated Hair: Hair Biology Sulfate Free Color Brilliance Shampoo

TikTok user @tabbyabby loves this shampoo for color-treated hair and even notes that it’s also great to use if you’re interested in something that aids in hair growth.

Best for Oily Hair: Odele Smoothing Shampoo

Nothing’s more annoying than getting less than one day out of your wash. With Odele’s smoothing shampoo, TikTok user @theshoppingbestie could get nearly two and a half days out of her wash.

Best Scalp Balance Reset Shampoo: Herbal Essences

Best for Dry Hair & Scalp: Monday Moisture Shampoo

One of my favorite types of videos on TikTok is when experts lend their knowledge to the public. User @jayceethestylist lent her haircare expertise to the group chat when she made the video of Target-approved shampoos, as recommended by a hairstylist. This Monday shampoo made the cut for those dealing with dry, lifeless strands.