5 of the Best Body Washes at Target That Start at Just $8

In case you’ve been living under a rock lately, Target’s beauty section is… how do I put this? *Chef’s Kiss* perfection. And that’s coming from someone who spends a lot of time scouring the aisles and website for deals and new beauty finds. That being said, I’m returning here to make your Target shopping life much easier and breaking down the best Target body washes you can find at your favorite local store.

These include a mix of TikTok favorites, new beauty brands that burst onto the scene and just tried and true favorites with awesome ingredients. If you’re looking to restock your bath products or level up some new scents or formulas, check out this list of best body washes available at Target right now in terms of TikTok faves, price, sustainability and more.

Saltair Seascape Body Wash

If you put “SALTAIR” into the TikTok search bar, you’ll find hundreds of videos of satisfied customers who are raving about their new favorite brand. After trying this out myself, I can see why. The Saltair body washes (and deodorants!) smell so good, have the coolest metal recyclable packaging and at under $12, is super affordable to boot.

Harry’s Fig Body Wash

If you’re a fan of Le Labo’s Rose 31 scent, you need this Target dupe in your bathroom. The reason this stuff smells so great is the notes of of fig, cardamom and blood orange that are found in each bottle. Plus, each formula is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes.

Blueland Body Wash Starter Set

If you’re conscious of your product waste and are looking for a way to cut down on plastic, Blueland is the brand for you. TikTok can’t get enough of this product launch and you can buy refill pods for just $9.79 after you go through a bottle.

No.03 Moroccan Mint & Cedar Body Wash

What I love about the Goodfellow products is how aesthetically pleasing they look on your counter top or tub-side, while packing a powerful scent and being super-affordable at the same time. One reviewer wrote, it “smells amazing and feels good on skin,” adding that “it lathers pretty well and it’s become my favorite body wash. I guess this body wash was meant to be for men but I use it for myself.”

Beloved Lavender and Chamomile Tea Vegan Body Wash

You’re probably already a fan of the cult-favorite brand Love & Beauty Planet, but have you tried their Target-exclusive line, Beloved? This eco-conscious little sister brand is making waves at the retailer by being made with 92 percent of naturally-derived, consciously-sourced essential oils, making it ultra-gentle on skin. Plus it’s vegan, sulfate- and paraben-free and packed in bottles that are made from 100 percent recycled plastic.