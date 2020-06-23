15 New Beauty Products to Complete Your Next Target Run

Scroll To See More Images

To be honest, it wasn’t that hard to go without salon mani-pedis, haircuts, and beauty supply runs when stay-at-home orders became the new “normal.” After those first few weeks, I was more concerned with remembering to wash my face and keep my stay-at-home routine fresh. So much has changed since then, including my desire for a never-ending mountain of products to try, but one thing that hasn’t is my obsession with Target. It’s been a long time since I stepped inside a store, but all of the best Target beauty products to launch this year have me more than ready for a reunion with my beloved go-to for randomly necessary errands.

When considering the breadth of drugstore beauty options out there, Target aisles have always impressed me most. Generally speaking, I know what I’m getting when I walk into other stores and while I find some comfort in that, I also get bored. Like real bored. On the other hand, I almost always discover a new brand every time I walk into Target. The haircare section is especially gratifying because it includes a huge selection of Black-owned brands I didn’t even know existed (like The Doux). And then there are the oldie but goodies just a few shelves away and brand new collections from seasoned brands to peruse, too. Long story short—this is why my Target runs are never just a couple of minutes.

And if this year’s best beauty products are any indication, my post-quarantine trip will probably be a day-long affair. With that being said, here’s just a fraction of the best hair, skin, and makeup launches to hit Target shelves this year.

Tone It Up Plant-Based Protein +GREENS

The pros behind the fitness brand Tone It Up! have made eating your vegetables way easier with this vegan protein powder that delivers the recommended daily amount of greens to your body (with a tasty vanilla flavor to make it even more delicious).

Baylis & Harding GOODNESS. Natural Hand Wash

This UK-based brand is launching in US stores–Target, to be exact–for the first time ever. Choose from a handful of beautifully-scented vegan formulas housed in recyclable bottles.

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Resurfacing At Home Peel Pads

Urban Skin Rx is set to launch a couple of new products in the coming weeks, including a set of its popular Even Tone products, a mask for acne-prone skin, and these at-home exfoliants, powered by lactic acid, arbutin, and retinol to slough away dead skin cells and brighten the overall complexion.

Revlon Colorstay Endless Glow Liquid Highlighter

This “pearly and prismatic” liquid illuminator blends beautifully into the skin (on face and/or body) and comes in five different iridescent shades.

frank body A-Beauty Coffee Scrub

Straight from Down Under, this special edition frank body scrub targets acne marks and hyperpigmentation with vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum and Finger Lime, a natural exfoliant.

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Edit Petite Shadow Palette

Choose from a couple of different vibrant color combos, all housed in travel-friendly and foolproof packaging for newbies who may be intimidated by bigger palettes.

Sebastian Shaper Touchable Brushable Hold Control Hairspray

Want to shield your hair from humidity without turning it into a hard, crunchy mess? This lightweight (and completely underrated) hairspray provides ample hold that you can still run a brush through.

Yogasleep Travel Mini White Noise Sound Machine

This is just one of many Yogasleep sound machines to make their Target debut. Other options include one made specifically for babies and another that can be controlled by an app.

Defy & Inspire™ 2020 Nail Polish Set

Defy & Inspire’s 2020 nail polish duos (including my favorite “Summer Heat” combo) are 9-free, cruelty-free and come with matte and metallic options.

Unicorn Snot Sunscreen SPF 30

Thanks to this glittery cruelty-free and water-resistant face and body glitter, you don’t have to sacrifice sun protection for highlighter goals.

Wild Fable Metal Snap Rectangle Hair Clips

If you love Target’s Wild Fable clothing line, you’ll be obsessed with the matching, on-trend hair accessories.

Winky Lux Strobing Balm Cream Highlighter

A silky-smooth luminous highlighter for when you want a blinding, dewy glow on your cheekbones.

Clutch False Nails

Thanks to stay-at-home orders, press-on nails are having a major moment and the designs offered by brands like Clutch are so good, you may want to put off your salon appointment another few weeks.

