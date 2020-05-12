All-Natural Supplements to Combat Bloating

Bloating can crop up unexpectedly due to a number of different reasons, whether from hormonal shifts (i.e. PMS), gas, constipation, excessive salt intake, stress, and the list goes on. Other times, bloating just seems to happen for no apparent rhyme or reason—even when you’ve been doing literally everything right—- limiting yourself to kale salads, drinking up to eight glasses of water a day, working out regularly and avoiding alcohol, sugar, and you know, beans like the literal plague.

While trying to squeeze into your favorite pair of jeans when you’re carrying around a little extra weight in your gut can certainly be frustrating, it’s also downright uncomfortable—sometimes even painful. Alas, there’s not always a discernable way to figure out the cause for the stomach swelling, but there are a few ways (aside from a proper diet and working out) that can help.

Gut-loving probiotics, prebiotics, and digestive enzymes all offer bloat and water weight-reducing benefits, so you don’t have to resort to dehydrating water pills and enemas to get some fast relief. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite, trusted anti-bloat supplements that are 100 percent natural and side-effect free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MAV Nutrition Digestive Enzymes & Probiotics

Powered by gut-nourishing probiotics, this enzyme-infused anti-bloat, and anti-gas supplement helps relieve discomfort after large meals or when you’re feeling irregular. If you have trouble digesting high-fiber and high-protein foods, this is the perfect sidekick to help you feel like yourself while staying healthy.

2. HUM Flatter Me Digestive Enzymes

Harnessing the power of both digestive enzymes as well as stomach-soothing peppermint, fennel seed, and ginger, this one-tablet daily supplement helps promote regularity and reduces bloat.

3. Love Wellness Bye, Bye, Bloat

Whether you’re battling water retention or haven’t been eating as healthy as you’d like to be, this digestion-boosting supplement will help your body break down and metabolize tough to process foods, as well as alleviate water-related swelling.