12 Sunscreens Co-Signed by Dermatologists For Protecting Your Precious Summer Glow

Scroll To See More Images

Fun fact: Regardless of what Mother Nature is doing (including these endless rainstorms), wearing sunscreen is one of the most essential steps in skincare. Though it should go without saying, not only does is protect your skin from harsh UV rays, but it also helps minimize sunburn and age spots, along with preventing skin cancer. So having the best sunscreens on deck should be on your list of things to get done, like yesterday.

I know what you’re thinking…sunscreen is just annoying to apply. It’s an extra step, can leave you feeling like a 24/7 grease ball and even cause nasty breakouts. In 2019, those excuses are pretty much obsolete since the beauty industry has caught on and created formulas that go on clear, are oil-free and are as light as a feather. Need proof? To help you pick one that feels comfortable enough for daily wear, we asked skin experts what sunscreen formulas they can’t stop buying. Keep scrolling to see which ones are a must-try.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF 100+

“We do not apply as much sunscreen as we should so most of us are not getting the UV protection label on the bottle of your sunscreen. In a study evaluating protection with real-world use, this specific sunscreen is shown to provide better sunburn protection than even a sunscreen with SPF 50.” – Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD

$9 at Target

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Multi-Performance Stick SPF 45

“This is a great grab-and-go solution for those with an active lifestyle. It is a pore-minimizer, tone corrector, moisturizer and sunscreen combined into one. The SPF coverage is broad-spectrum, water-resistant SPF45 and the universal tint enhanced by light-diffusing powders and polymer technology instantly gives your skin a smoother, more even appearance. The portability and the stick applicator also makes it great for mid-day touch up or post-workout reapplication.” – Dr. Shasa Hu

$35 at Dermstore

TIZO Photoceutical AM Replenish Tinted SPF 40 Sunscreen

“Formulated with Skin Firm Technology, a delivery system that improves the stability of key performance ingredients, like vitamin C, helps maintain skin’s hydration and time-released delivery of performance ingredients. It contains 16% zinc oxide, for broad-spectrum protection from UV rays, ceramides to maintain the skin’s lipid barrier, and vitamins C and E, both proven antioxidants that neutralize harmful reactive oxygen species (free radicals). The noncomedogenic formulation is oil, paraben, dye, and fragrance-free.” – Dr. Vivian Bucay

$50 at Amazon

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion Sunscreen

“I like ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion sunscreen because it’s completely mineral-based and has DNA repairsomes and antioxidants to actually help repair skin quality.” – Jeannel Astarita, Celebrity Esthetician

$55 at ISDIN

Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF 50

“It is a mineral sunscreen with a tint so it works for many skin tones. This line also contains antioxidants, including idebenone, which helps to combat free radical damage from harmful UV/UB rays as well as pollution.” – Dr. Dendy Engelman

$68 at Ulta

CeraVe Mineral Sunscreen Lotion for Face

“I love this 100% mineral sunscreen. Because it is a mineral sunscreen, it is natural and safe for sensitive skin types (those with Rosacea, melismas, eczema). And it’s also hydrating so it is skincare and sun care in one.” – Dr. Michelle Henry

$15 at Target

SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50+

“My wife is an avid surfer. No sport is harder on the skin than surfing, but Shiseido’s Wetforce formulation stays on even after hours in the waves, providing maximum protection. It also feels good on the skin, with a smooth velvety finish, and goes on clear.” – Dr. Ken Howe

$40 at Sephora

La Prarie Cellular Swiss UV Protection Veil

“This UV veil is so elegant on the skin and when worn alone or with makeup it blends beautifully. Even my patients with photosensitive diseases say it provides excellent UV coverage. Its elegance on skin provided the motivation for patients to apply every day and that consistency is what is necessary for skin cancer prevention.” – Dr. Francesca Fusco

$200 at Nordstrom

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

“I like it because it is fragrance-free, formulated to be non-comedogenic and sensitive to skin types prone to acne breakouts. The formula contains lactic acid and niacinamide to refine skin texture and pigmentation and diminish the appearance and clogging of pores, and it dries matte. At the same time, the hyaluronic acid leaves the skin hydrated and silky. My patients love this product as well as I do for its non-greasy formula that works with makeup and doesn’t feel like sunscreen.” – Dr. Patricia Wexler

$35 at Dermstore

SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50

“It’s a physical blocker so it is not irritating and given its’ elegant formulation and lightweight application, a little bit goes a very long way. Also, it comes as a tinted sunscreen, so I often find myself applying it without needing any additional makeup.” – Dr. Shereene Idriss

$34 at Dermstore

SkinMedica Total Defense and Repair SPF 50+

“This is more than just a sunscreen; it is a ‘super screen.’ It’s the only one that shows protection against Infrared (IR) light and UVC in addition to the typical UVA and UVB protection. IR light is known to cause mitochondrial damage and photo-aging. In addition to sun protection, it helps repair the skin with DNA repair enzymes thereby allowing increased production of collagen type I and type III.” – Dr. Suneel Chilukuri

$68 at Dermstore

ALASTIN HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36

“Not only do you get UVA/UVB protection which is important for the prevention of sunburn and long term sun damage, but there is also infrared protection in this sunscreen which is helpful for people who suffer from pigmentation disorders. The creamy texture and tint make it a perfect substitute for makeup as well.”– Dr. Janelle Vega, M.D.

$55 at Alastin