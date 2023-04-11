These 8 Makeup-Friendly Sunscreens Will Keep Your Entire Beat in Tact

Scroll To See More Images

For years I actively avoided SPF when wearing a full face of makeup; I hated the way my foundation applied overtop and my skin just felt greasy as the hours rolled by. But as I’ve gotten older, I realized merging sun protection and my daily makeup routine in harmony was vital for protecting my skin.

While many SPF-infused beauty products can be smart to keep on hand, the level of protection isn’t always enough to keep your skin from damage alone. It’s extremely important to layer on an additional sunscreen underneath, even if you’re spending your day mostly indoors. As reconstructive surgeon and dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang previously shared with StyleCaster, “I apply SPF on my face every single morning, even when I don’t go outside, because UVA rays penetrate through windows.” All the more reason to find the best sunscreen for face under makeup that you can easily incorporate into your regimen without added hassle.

Luckily, many beauty brands have already cracked the code on the best sunscreen for under makeup, including favorites like Kosas, Tula, and Ilia Beauty. Many have released lightweight, glowy options that will pair perfectly with every step of your beauty routine and ensure your beat stays fully intact.

Look ahead for our top picks for the best sunscreen under makeup.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen is a 100 percent invisible, weightless and scentless formula with a finish that closely resembles a makeup primer. The oil-free, antioxidant-rich sunscreen protects against UV rays and bluelight, making it the perfect option for those always staring at a screen. There’s a jumbo version available, too.

Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen

Tula is widely known for its popular skincare formulas, and its Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen is a bestseller. It protects against blue light and pollution and contains skin-loving ingredients like probiotic extracts, pineapple and papaya. Best of all, it won’t ever clog pores or leave a white cast; the non-greasy, gel texture leaves behind a glow on the skin that pairs well with makeup or simply looks great all on its own. Select the supersize version to get over twice the amount of product while saving $16. Check out Tula’s most recent SPF launch while you’re at it, too.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

You’ve likely heard of ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint; it’s been blowing up on the Internet since its release. The product brings light coverage, potent skincare, and mineral SPF all in one formula; more than just an sun protectant, it has been clinically proven to improve the look of dryness, blemishes, redness, wrinkles, and uneven tone over time.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen

Plenty of celebs swear by EltaMD’s SPF formulations—and even I’m a fan of the brand’s tinted sunscreen. It works beautifully on both dry and oily skin types, and absorbs into the skin almost immediately upon application. Best of all, it hardly feels like anything is on your skin; makeup glides effortlessly over top.

Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40

Introducing Kosas’ new “comfy smooth mineral sunscreen,” DreamBeam was made to create the perfect makeup base. Plus, it’s packed with ceramides and peptides that moisturize, brighten and tackle fine lines. It’s silicone-free, dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic and safe for sensitive skin.

Avene Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+

The 100 percent mineral sunscreen protects against UV rays and acts as a treatment for calming irritated, sensitive skin; it’s been approved by the National Eczema Association. It sinks into the skin quickly without leaving behind a white residue thanks to its lightweight, fluid texture.

Murad Correct & Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45

If you’re looking for a serum and SPF in-one, stop here: Murad’s Correct & Protect Serum with SPF 45 is a gamechanger. It’s been scientifically proven to correct discoloration and halt the appearance of hyperpigmentation. The formula is clinically tested on Fitzpatrick skin types 1 to 6, is “amazingly sheer” and doesn’t leave a white cast behind.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45

More of an SPF-infused moisturizer, the Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF 45 is all you really need in the morning before applying makeup. The non-greasy, cream-to-water formula contains healthy ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and Pentavitin to reduce the appearance of photoaging.