The Best Sunscreen Sprays for Protecting Your Glow On-the-Go

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you never forget to wear sunscreen or could use a daily reminder, that’s only half the battle. We sometimes forget there’s an art to applying it, too; especially when it comes to sunscreen spray, which is undoubtedly the most time-efficient option. When you’re constantly on the move or simply prefer a no-fuss morning routine, a mist is way easier to apply than rubbing and blending in a lotion. The best sunscreen spray is also less likely to leave behind a white cast on the skin like most mineral-based options.

Still, the application is key. In the past, experts have told me that the amount of sunscreen needed to properly coat the body should fill a standard shot glass (and a teaspoon-worth for the face). And if you’re in a setting that leaves you prone to sweat or humidity, reapplication should be done every two hours. But that’s just for sunscreen lotion. If you’re using a spray, you’ll want to hold the applicator close to your skin for more than a couple seconds to get that same amount.

So while sunscreen spray is easy to use and carry in your bag on a busy day, remember that just a little won’t do. I’m not saying you should use the entire can in one day, but don’t skimp yourself either. (If you’re wearing makeup every day, ensure your skin is doubly protected with SPF-infused products.) Ahead, some of the best sunscreen sprays for protecting your glow.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Sun Protection Body Spray SPF 50

A lightweight, water-resistant formula made for especially hot and humid days.

Alba Botanica Sensitive Sunscreen SPF 50

A botanical-based and reef-safe sunscreen made without synthetic fragrance for sensitive skin.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Scalp Spray SPF 30

A sunscreen spray made to protect the scalp, an oft-forgotten part of the body when it comes to UV protection.

Derma E All Sport Performance Body Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

An antioxidant-rich sunscreen made with aloe vera extract and cucumber to soothe warm, sunburn-prone skin.

Bare Republic Mineral Vanilla Coconut Continuous Spray SPF 50

A light-as-air vegan and cruelty-free sunscreen spray made with hydration-boosting, all-natural oils.

Babo Botanicals Sheer Non-Nano Zinc Continuous Spray SPF 30

A fragrance-free and hypoallergenic sunscreen for keeping sensitive skin protected in water and humid weather.

Australian Gold Botanical Continuous Spray Sunscreen SPF 50

A powdery, non-greasy sunscreen spray formulated with a slew of Australian botanicals including red algae and Kakadu plum.

Coola Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 Fragrance-Free

A sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen boosted with anti-aging ingredients for smoother, even-toned skin.

Supergoop! PLAY 100% Mineral Mist SPF 30 with Marigold Extract

A non-aerosol sunscreen formulated with Marigold Extract and sunflower seed oil to protect the skin against free radicals and help it better retain moisture.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.