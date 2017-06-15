StyleCaster
The 7 Best Non-Greasy, Non-Shiny Sunscreens for Oily Skin

The 7 Best Non-Greasy, Non-Shiny Sunscreens for Oily Skin

The 7 Best Non-Greasy, Non-Shiny Sunscreens for Oily Skin
Photo: Getty Images

If you’re a genetically blessed human with low-maintenance, no-fuss skin, then you’re probably super, duper stoked for summer—and honestly, you have the right to be, ’cause finding that perfect sunscreen that doesn’t mess with your skin will be a walk in the park. But if you’re one of the, well, less-genetically blessed, with skin that gets so incredibly shiny that you’d rather hide in a dark room than slather on a pore-clogging, greasy sunscreen, we’ll go ahead and guess that you aren’t welcoming summer with open arms. And sorry to be the bearer of obvious news, but you absolutely need to wear sunscreen, not just because of skin cancer (which kills one person ever 54 minutes), but because SPF is also an anti-aging, skin-saving miracle worker that makes your face looks like heaven.

We know, we know—the last sunscreen you used left your skin in an even greasier state with a white, ghost-like cast. But trust us when we say that top-notch, oil-free formulas that won’t leave your skin with a shiny, greasy residue really do exist, and they’ll make your strained relationship with SPF a faint memory. And to help jumpstart the forgetting process, we found seven oily skin-friendly sunscreens that you’ll love so damn much, you’ll forget all about your warm-weather woes. Check out the seven lightweight, mattifying formulas, below.

Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil-Free Face Cream
Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil-Free Face Cream

Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil-Free Face Cream, $26.50; at Clinique 

Photo: Clinique
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum For Face Sweat Resistant SPF 50
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion Sunscreen With Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $8.99; at Target

Photo: Aveeno
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid

La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid, $33.50; at Dermstore 

Photo: La Roche-Posay
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-Black Straight Hair Girl with soft skin
Photo: ImaxTree
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin- CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50
CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50

CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50, $16.99; at CVS

 

Photo: CeraVe
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-Paula's Choice Hydralight Shine Free Daily Mineral Complex 
Paula's Choice Hydralight Shine-Free Daily Mineral Complex SPF 30

Paula's Choice Hydralight Shine-Free Daily Mineral Complex SPF 30, $29; at Paula's Choice 

Photo: Paula's Choice
Derma E Antioxidant Natural Sunscreen Oil-Free SPF 30
Derma E Antioxidant Natural Sunscreen Oil-Free SPF 30

Derma E Antioxidant Natural Sunscreen Oil-Free SPF 30, $19.75; at Walgreens

Photo: Derma E
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-Vichy Idéal Capital Soleil SPF 50 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid
Vichy Idéal Capital Soleil SPF 50 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid

Vichy Idéal Capital Soleil SPF 50 Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid, $25.50; at Vichy

Photo: Vichy
Best Sunscreens for Oily Skin-Black hair girl with soft skin
Photo: ImaxTree

