The 7 Best Non-Greasy, Non-Shiny Sunscreens for Oily Skin

If you’re a genetically blessed human with low-maintenance, no-fuss skin, then you’re probably super, duper stoked for summer—and honestly, you have the right to be, ’cause finding that perfect sunscreen that doesn’t mess with your skin will be a walk in the park. But if you’re one of the, well, less-genetically blessed, with skin that gets so incredibly shiny that you’d rather hide in a dark room than slather on a pore-clogging, greasy sunscreen, we’ll go ahead and guess that you aren’t welcoming summer with open arms. And sorry to be the bearer of obvious news, but you absolutely need to wear sunscreen, not just because of skin cancer (which kills one person ever 54 minutes), but because SPF is also an anti-aging, skin-saving miracle worker that makes your face looks like heaven.

We know, we know—the last sunscreen you used left your skin in an even greasier state with a white, ghost-like cast. But trust us when we say that top-notch, oil-free formulas that won’t leave your skin with a shiny, greasy residue really do exist, and they’ll make your strained relationship with SPF a faint memory. And to help jumpstart the forgetting process, we found seven oily skin-friendly sunscreens that you’ll love so damn much, you’ll forget all about your warm-weather woes. Check out the seven lightweight, mattifying formulas, below.