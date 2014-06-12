Sensitive Skin? Here’s the Sunscreen You Should Be Using

Good sunscreens are hard to come by, especially if you’ve got sensitive skin. Liquid sunscreens leave your skin greasy and weighed down, while some sprays can irritate sensitive skin. What’s a girl to do? Try sunscreen sticks, the best way to get SPF minus the greasy feeling and without the irritants that can upset sensitive skin. But do they really work? Our answer is yes. We’ve found some seriously amazing sunscreen sticks that prevent harmful UV damage, don’t clog your pores and can be used on your most sensitive areas. Plus, they won’t melt in the summer heat, so they’re perfect for throwing into your beach bag or purse.

Grab and go with this small but very useful sunscreen stick. Its SPF of 50 protects your skin from sun damage without leaving a sticky, greasy residue. Plus, it is infused with vitamins that are great for your skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $26, Sephora.com

MORE: The Best Waterproof Sunscreens for Fun in the Sun

Finding a sunscreen that works for your face and body is almost unheard of. This little stick from Neutrogena is great for everyday application anywhere, and doesn’t cause your skin to breakout.

Ultra Sheer Face + Body Stick Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 70, $10.99, Neutrogena.com

Moisturize your skin while protecting it from harsh UV rays with this sunscreen stick from Murad. It is packed with essential vitamins, broccoli extract and tangerine butter to support your skin’s health, save it from harmful sun damage, and leave it smooth to the touch.

Murad Essential-C Sun Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 35, $25, Sephora.com

MORE: The Where, What, and How of Applying Sunscreen

This all organic sunscreen stick uses zinc oxide to give penetrating protection — not to mention it also nourishes and hydrates your skin all day long.

Soleil Organique Environmental Defense Sunscreen Sticks SPF 30, $18, Birchbox.com

Shield your skin from UV rays with this mineral sunscreen stick. Its long lasting protection is water resistant and won’t clog your pores. Plus, because it’s fragrance free and non-comedogenic, it’s a formula that works especially well on sensitive skin.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 40, $18, Sephora.com

Protect your bright skin with Clarin’s sunscreen stick. Not only is this product perfect for sensitive skin on the face, but it’s also made with 100% natural ingredients. Win-win.

Clarins Sunscreen Stick For Sun-Sensitive Areas SPF 30, $27, Sephora.com