Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These Sunscreens

If you gave us a nickel for every time we heard someone say, “I never wear sunscreen,” we’d be rich enough to buy Sephora. (Okay, maybe not Sephora, but we’d have a ton of cash.) But if you’re one of those people who has shunned SPF, you need to run right out and get the best sunscreen for your face, ASAP.
Despite the fact that we all know the risks of sun damage—melanoma, sun spots, accelerated aging and wrinkles, and more—so many people refuse to wear sunscreen on a regular basis. Why? Many times, because of the way it feels.
For women who are already using moisturizer in the morning any way, it just makes good sense to use a sunscreen moisturizer. In the past, the typical sunscreen consistency was thick and it left your skin greasy, but the new class of facial sunscreens has solved that problem entirely. Above, we’ve pulled together the best, newest sunscreens for your face that will make wearing SPF your new favorite daily routine. After you try them, you’ll have no excuse to not protect your skin.
Originally published May 2014. Updated July 2017.
IPKN City Proof Sun Mist
IPKN's easy-to-apply SPF mist makes reapplication every two hours a total breeze. Plus, the compact bottle is perfect for carrying on the go.
IPKN City Proof Sun Mist SPF 30, $24; at Amazon
IPKN
Missha All Around Safe Block Toning Sun Tension
Missha's sunscreen acts as both a UV-blocker and a top-notch makeup base. The puff-applicator makes it extremely easy for applying and reapplying throughout the day—even over makeup and skin-care products.
Missha All Around Safe Block Toning Sun Tension SPF 50+, $24; at Missha
Missha
L'Oréal Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer BB Face Lotion
With an SPF over 50 and a finish that feels like you're wearing nothing, this BB face lotion from L'Oréal is just what we all want in a sunscreen.
L'Oréal Advanced Suncare Silky Sheer BB Face Lotion 50+, $10.99; at L'Oréal
L'Oréal
Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer With Sunscreen
Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF 15 is meant for your face, but we always wind up applying it to our neck and hands, too. With a different formula for different skin types, this SPF lotion won't make you break out.
Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer With Sunscreen SPF 15, $10.49; at Olay
Olay
MD Solar Sciences Mineral Crème
This SPF from MD Solar Sciences is mineral based and naturally derived, plus it's specifically formulated for acne prone skin or skin with rosacea. Basically, if you use sensitive skin or acne as an excuse to not apply sunscreen, you're definitely out of excuses now.
MD Solar Sciences Mineral Crème SPF 50, $30; at MD Solar Sciences
MD Solar Sciences
Coppertone Oil Free Faces Sunscreen Lotion
Trusted for years to protect us from the sun, this Coppertone oil-free sunscreen is made just for your face. Plus, at the drugstore price of less than $7, you won't break the bank.
Coppertone Oil Free Faces Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30, $6.99; at Target
Coppertone
La Rouche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid
A mineral sunscreen that's got just a bit of tint to it, La Roche-Posay's sunscreen fluid protects you from the sun and feels like you're wearing nothing.
La Rouche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid, $33.50; at Ulta
La Rouche-Posay
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream Wetforce for Face
A complex shield from the harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun, Shiseido's protection cream with WetForce works to hydrate your skin as it protects. Genius.
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Wetforce for Face, $22; at Sephora
Shiseido
Clinique Sunscreen Face Cream
Packed with Clinique's Solar Smart complex, this face cream triggers an anti-aging repair process as it protects skin from the sun's damaging rays. Talk about a multi-tasker!
Clinique Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream, $23; at Clinique
Clinique
Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum
First of all, Supergoop City Sunscreen feels like practically nothing because it comes in serum form. Then add in the fact that it not only protects your face from the sun's rays, but also from environmental stresses and we're in.
Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30, $42; at Supergoop!
Supergoop!