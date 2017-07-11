Your Excuse to Not Wear SPF on Your Face Ends With These Sunscreens

If you gave us a nickel for every time we heard someone say, “I never wear sunscreen,” we’d be rich enough to buy Sephora. (Okay, maybe not Sephora, but we’d have a ton of cash.) But if you’re one of those people who has shunned SPF, you need to run right out and get the best sunscreen for your face, ASAP.

Despite the fact that we all know the risks of sun damage—melanoma, sun spots, accelerated aging and wrinkles, and more—so many people refuse to wear sunscreen on a regular basis. Why? Many times, because of the way it feels.

For women who are already using moisturizer in the morning any way, it just makes good sense to use a sunscreen moisturizer. In the past, the typical sunscreen consistency was thick and it left your skin greasy, but the new class of facial sunscreens has solved that problem entirely. Above, we’ve pulled together the best, newest sunscreens for your face that will make wearing SPF your new favorite daily routine. After you try them, you’ll have no excuse to not protect your skin.

Originally published May 2014. Updated July 2017.