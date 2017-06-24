The 7 Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin

In case the beads of sweat dripping down your forehead on your morning commute weren’t telling enough, it’s officially summer! And as much as your incredibly dry skin loved the flaking and peeling that was winter, just wait until it meets the moisture-sucking, air-conditioned office that you’ll have to sit in for the next three months. But wait, it gets even better, because you’re also required (yup, required—sorry, we don’t make the rules) to slather an SPF across your angry skin every damn day. And because we refuse to let you suffer through cracked skin and clogged pores, we sifted through the surplus of sunscreens on the market right now to find the seven best, most hydrating formulas that will moisturize, soothe, and protect your dry AF skin.

Seriously, we found seven no-bullshit sunscreens that your skin will love so much, you’ll forget your wearing it to fight off wrinkles, dark spots, and skin cancers like melanoma (which one person dies of every 54 minutes). And nope, these aren’t the formulas that once broke you out or left your face with a bright-white cast—we’re talking top-notch SPFs, like Drunk Elephant’s creamy, sheer coverage and EltaMD’s gentle hydration. So join us on our journey to lessen the many atrocities that summer commits each year (we’re serious haters, if you haven’t noticed), and shop all seven sunscreens ahead, including a drugstore favorite for under $10.