StyleCaster
Share

The 7 Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin

by
The 7 Best Sunscreens for Dry Skin
8 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

In case the beads of sweat dripping down your forehead on your morning commute weren’t telling enough, it’s officially summer! And as much as your incredibly dry skin loved the flaking and peeling that was winter, just wait until it meets the moisture-sucking, air-conditioned office that you’ll have to sit in for the next three months. But wait, it gets even better, because you’re also required (yup, required—sorry, we don’t make the rules) to slather an SPF across your angry skin every damn day. And because we refuse to let you suffer through cracked skin and clogged pores, we sifted through the surplus of sunscreens on the market right now to find the seven best, most hydrating formulas that will moisturize, soothe, and protect your dry AF skin.

MORE: The 7 Weirdest, Coolest, and Most Bizarre Summer Beauty Trends You Can’t Unsee

Seriously, we found seven no-bullshit sunscreens that your skin will love so much, you’ll forget your wearing it to fight off wrinkles, dark spots, and skin cancers like melanoma (which one person dies of every 54 minutes). And nope, these aren’t the formulas that once broke you out or left your face with a bright-white cast—we’re talking top-notch SPFs, like Drunk Elephant’s creamy, sheer coverage and EltaMD’s gentle hydration. So join us on our journey to lessen the many atrocities that summer commits each year (we’re serious haters, if you haven’t noticed), and shop all seven sunscreens ahead, including a drugstore favorite for under $10.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Bioelements SPF 50 Sunscreen
Bioelements SPF 50 FaceScreen

Bioelements SPF 50 FaceScreen, $53.50; at Bioelements

Photo: Bioelements
Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-protect Lotion SPF 30
The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Protect Lotion SPF 30

The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-Protect Lotion SPF 30, $23; at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop
Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, $34; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Facial SPF 30
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Facial SPF 30

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Facial SPF 30, $9.29; at Walmart

Photo: Alba Botanica
Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—SkinMedica Total Defense and Repair Broad-Spectrum SPF 50
SkinMedica Total Defense and Repair Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

SkinMedica Total Defense and Repair Broad Spectrum SPF 50+, $68; at SkinMedica

Photo: SkinMedica
Best Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Defense Advanced Daily UV Defender SPF 45
Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Defense Advanced Daily UV Defender SPF 45

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Defense Advanced Daily UV Defender SPF 45, $41; at Origins

Photo: Origins
Best Sunscreens For Dry Skin—EltaMD UV Daily Broad Spectrum SPF 40
EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40, $26.50; at Dermstore

Photo: EltaMD
Best Sunscreens For Dry Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Were Bravo Stars

10 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid Were Bravo Stars
  • Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Bioelements SPF 50 Sunscreen
  • Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow-protect Lotion SPF 30
  • Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
  • Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Facial SPF 30
  • Best Drugstore Sunscreens For Dry Skin—SkinMedica Total Defense and Repair Broad-Spectrum SPF 50
  • Best Sunscreens For Dry Skin—Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Defense Advanced Daily UV Defender SPF 45
  • Best Sunscreens For Dry Skin—EltaMD UV Daily Broad Spectrum SPF 40
  • Best Sunscreens For Dry Skin

Promoted Stories

share