The 11 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin

The 11 Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin

Using sunscreen is a lot like eating vegetables: You know it’s good for you, you know you need it, you know your mom’s obsessed with it, and yet, ugh. Just ugh. Because sunscreen can be a weirdly intimidating product to slather on your skin, especially if you’ve ever dealt with sensitivity, oiliness, clogged pores, or, most frustrating of all, breakouts. We get it—if you have acne-prone skin, you absolutely do not need some thick, heavy, pore-clogging sunscreen destroying your already angry skin.

Why is why we’ve dug through the trillions of sunscreens currently on the market to find the formulas that are truly worthy enough to hang with your acne-prone complexion—without making breaking you out—like sunscreens with anti-aging ingredients, mattifying finishes, and tinted formulas. Basically, you have no reason not to use sunscreen on your face this summer, which is a good thing, considering one person dies of melanoma every hour.

Click through to see our favorite formulas—and get slathering!

A version of this article was originally published in May 2017.

STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Tarteguard 30 Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Tarteguard 30 Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30

$32 at tarte

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Lancôme Bienfait UV SPF 50+ Super Fluid Facial Sunscreen
Lancôme Bienfait UV SPF 50+ Super Fluid Facial Sunscreen

$40 at Sephora

Photo: Lancôme
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42
Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SPF 42

$34 at Shiseido

Photo: Shiseido
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Neutrogena Clear Face Break-Out Free Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55
Neutrogena Clear Face Break-Out Free Liquid Lotion Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55

$12.49 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen

$33.50 at La Roche-Posay

Photo: La Roche-Posay
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30
MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème SPF 30

$32 at MDSolarSciences

Photo: MDSolarSciences
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen
Suntegrity "5 in 1" Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen

$45 at Suntegrity

 

Photo: Suntegrity
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45
EltaMD UV Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 45

$25; at EltaMD

Photo: EltaMD
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Face & Body)
Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ (Face & Body)

$30 at Avène

Photo: Avène
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Cōtz Sensitive SPF 40
Cōtz Sensitive SPF 40

$22.99 at Cōtz

Photo: Cōtz
STYLECASTER | Best Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin | Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Murad Anti-Aging Moisturizer

$48 at Murad

Photo: Murad

