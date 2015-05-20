6 Overachieving Tinted Moisturizers

Scroll To See More Images

You probably don’t think about makeup in terms of how hard it works for you. Generally, if it’s doing what it says it does on the bottle, it’s a success. But aside from the superficial and “cosmetic” effects of makeup, we all lead the kinds of lifestyles that require protection and care from the products we put on our bodies and faces. Otherwise, we’d just stay indoors and never frown or furrow our brows. If you’re a one-and-go kind of makeup girl and can’t be bothered to apply five different skin care products under your moisturizer (with SPF, natch), consider grabbing any of these hard-working tinted moisturizers to give you an even complexion while working towards evening and clearing it without makeup.

Algenist is a known skin care workhorse, using primarily microalgae as its star ingredient. This tinted moisturizer offers a light to medium coverage in four shades ranging from fair to tan. It’s meant to “blur” imperfections and even your skin tone visually, as well as chemically, with microalgae oil. SPF 30 covers your bases for future protection, too. This feels light on your skin, but leaves you with a glowy and dewy finish that lets your own skin shine through—just through a nice blurred filter.

This tinted moisturizer from bareMinerals is pretty much like a fountain for your face—meaning that it is WAY hydrating. The gel texture makes it feel super light on your skin but the tint falls in the sheer-medium coverage category. Without silicones or oils, marine botanicals and electrolytes go to town on your skin, filling it with plumping hydration and SPF 30. It leaves you with a radiantly dewy finish that looks just like you’re fresh off the runway. The best part is that it lasts ALL day.

Remember how your dermatologist warned you about wearing retinoids in the daytime, mainly because retinoids have a nasty habit of making your skin extra sun-sensitive? Well Cover FX found a loophole with their CC cream, which has time-released anti-aging ingredients and licorice root extract to tackle hyperpigmentation while giving you a primer-boosted tint on your skin and SPF 30. We love how Cover FX simplifies their shade offerings by skin tone and shade—from pinks, neutrals, and goldens, all in varying deepness of shades.

The maker of the eponymous cult French moisturizer, Embryolisse, has more tricks up its sleeve. This fairly recent release—a tinted BB Cream with SPF— is the answer for anyone with combination/oily skin who wants a matte blurred complexion without globbing on foundation. The “universal” tint is sheer and appears to be a general interpretation of a medium neutral skin tone, but once blended, magically does actually disappear into many different skin tones. The finish is eggshell or matte, but it feels like velvet and is actually quite hydrating despite its matte appearance. It blends into your blemishes and dry spots seamlessly, so your visage is smoothed over like your Hudson Instagram filter.

We love a good hyaluronic moisturizer, but we love it more when it doubles as a near-foundation-strength tint. Hourglass’s Illusion Skin Tint is pretty much that—extremely hydrating and very tinting. It looks and feels like a heavy moisturizer in your hands, but once blended onto your face, feels quite weightless while also giving your skin a plump and radiant finish all day.

This tinted moisturizer is a bit of a slow burner, since micro-spheres of color are built into the formula and break open when you apply it, imparting a warm glow onto your skin. Other things in the moisturizer are tons of antioxidants, including alpha lipoic acid and vitamin C esters to smooth your complexion and even out your skin tone. Collagen and elastin production are also boosted, as this moisturizer does its namesake job of hydrating your skin. You can pretty much count on Perricone MD to give you as much of a bang for your buck in terms of cosmetics and skin care.

