Best Summer Scents: 7 Lotions That Deliver

As your recent purchase from Forever 21 can prove, summertime is all about minimal clothing and maximum skin. This time of year is ideal for soaking up rays and showing off your shoulders. While wearing a pair of studded denim cutoffs is on trend, showing so much leg does pose one important issue: dry skin. If the words “cracked,” “thirsty,” or “desert” can be used to describe any part of your body, head to the closest convenience store and get yourself a bottle of Dove Body Lotion
.
Hydration isn’t the only important part of your lotion. Finding a product that moisturizes
while delivering a fresh summer scent is a win-win situation. In the interest of helping ladies everywhere get their best skin and scent combination, we put together our list of our favorite scented lotions
for the season. Take our advice and load up on lotion before donning a mini skirt this weekend.
This sweet smelling lotion with notes of orange, pineapple and coconut, will make you feel like you're on the beach with the sun in your hair.
(Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Body Lotion, Malibu Heat, $11, Bathandbodyworks.com)
Developed from Coach's Poppy perfume, this fragrance lasts all day while wrapping your skin in luscious moisture.
(COACH Poppy Body Lotion $38, sephora.com)
A sweet vanilla scented with organic ingredients will be good for your skin and soul.
(Pacifica Island Vanilla Body Collection, $5 and $18, sephora.com)
Start off your day the right way with a light, fruity fragrance that will last until the evening.
(Philosophy Falling in Love Summer Firming Body Emulsion, $34, sephora.com)
We can't get enough of this tropical vanilla and berry lotion.
(Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Body Lotion Rio Rumberry, $11, bathandbodyworks.com)
Body butter is a dream in the summertime for dry skin, and this strawberry scent is almost too enticing.
(The Body Shop Strawberry Body Butter, $18, ulta.com)
Hot date this weekend? Try Victoria's Secret's apple and lily scented lotion.
(VS Fantasies Ultra Moisturzing Hand and Body Cream, Wild Scarlet, $12, Victoriassecret.com)