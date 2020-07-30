The Absolute Best Summer Moisturizers That Hydrate Without the Grease

There’s something those with oily and combination skin have in common with dry skin in the summer: the need for lightweight hydration. While those in the first two categories look for non-pore clogging lotions all year round, the rest of us tend to crave them in the warmer months. That’s why we narrowed down the best summer moisturizers that will hydrate the skin without leaving you looking greasy.

These lightweight hydrators sink right into the skin without leaving behind any residue. They work great as primers under makeup whether you’re wearing a BB cream or full-coverage foundation. Each leaves skin looking glowy (not oily!), thanks to powerful ingredients including ceramides, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and niacinamide. Yup, all the good stuff.

There’s something for everyone, too. If your skin is more on the sensitive side, look for calming, fragrance-free options from CeraVe and Renée Rouleau. Those who have skin on the dry side should look for ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help skin retain moisture. You can spend less than $10 or splurge on a $50 option—the choice is yours because they’re all great moisturizers for different reasons.

Shop some of our favorites for this summer and really, all-year-round.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

E.L.F. Superhydrate Moisturizer

With skin-healthy ingredients including squalane, niacinamide and vitamin E, this fast-absorbing gel moisturizer doesn’t skimp on ingredients.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Fans love the way this ceramide-rich lotion gives skin a healthy glow without looking greasy.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel

Not only does this gel moisutizer go on almost cool, it’s full of hyaluronic acid to help pull in moisture.

Renée Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion

This oil-free, calming moisturizer is a must for anyone with reactive or sensitive skin. It’s also a great lightweight option for anyone looking for summer hydration that won’t weigh them down.

Paula’s Choice Water-Infusing Electrolyte Moisturizer

This fragrance-free, airy lotion is a favorite for those with oily skin or acne-prone skin, or really anyone who wants a lighter moisturizer for summer.

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30

With broad-spectrum SPF 30, this lotion hydrates as it protects skin from UVA/UVB rays.

Origins GinZing Oil-Free Energy Boosting Gel Moisturizer

This lightweight gel contains caffeine from coffee and ginseng to help energize skin and brighten the overall complexion.