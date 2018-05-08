22 Summer Haircuts That’ll Make You Want to Go Shorter, Stat

The best things in life are the ones you don’t overthink—and that includes the strange magic of the impulse haircut. (Except for bangs. I strongly advise against getting bangs without first carefully weighing the outcome.)

A good haircut can be transformative in and of itself, true, but there’s a certain supplementary confidence in being, like, “I’m just going to go do this thing without worrying about it too much,” and then doing it. See? Done.

For some evolutionary reason (blood pressure?), warmer weather makes everyone lose their minds a little, and bad ideas suddenly start to seem like excellent life choices. Those are your impulses speaking, and heat really brings ’em out—so for a safe alternative, look to a major haircut.

Go ahead; chop it right off. And, no, you don’t have to as short as a pixie—but you can if you want to! Any one of the 22 following summer shoulder-length-and-shorter haircuts will make you feel like a badass, even if the only thrill you’ll get this season is the one you get when you leave the office at 2 p.m. on a Summer Friday. (It’s the little things.)

A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.