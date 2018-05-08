22 Summer Haircuts That’ll Make You Want to Go Shorter, Stat

The best things in life are the ones you don’t overthink—and that includes the strange magic of the impulse haircut. (Except for bangs. I strongly advise against getting bangs without first carefully weighing the outcome.)
A good haircut can be transformative in and of itself, true, but there’s a certain supplementary confidence in being, like, “I’m just going to go do this thing without worrying about it too much,” and then doing it. See? Done.
For some evolutionary reason (blood pressure?), warmer weather makes everyone lose their minds a little, and bad ideas suddenly start to seem like excellent life choices. Those are your impulses speaking, and heat really brings ’em out—so for a safe alternative, look to a major haircut.
Go ahead; chop it right off. And, no, you don’t have to as short as a pixie—but you can if you want to! Any one of the 22 following summer shoulder-length-and-shorter haircuts will make you feel like a badass, even if the only thrill you’ll get this season is the one you get when you leave the office at 2 p.m. on a Summer Friday. (It’s the little things.)
A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.
Pin it!
22 Best Hairstyles for Summer | @stylecaster
Danai Gurira's Fade Cut
Fade the sides, but keep the top voluminous and natural. Danai Gurira pulls this off flawlessly.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence's Lob
Bonus points if you bleach your lob like Jennifer Lawrence, too.
Photo:
WENN
Tessa Thompson's Natural Hair
Go all-natural, but give it some structure, like Tessa Thompson's cut.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Marion Cotillard's Lob
Give yourself long bangs and layers (like Marion Cotillard's cut) to give your hair more volume, making it easier to style.
Photo:
WENN
Lupita Nyong'o's Shaved Head
Pull a Lupita Nyong'o, and shave it all off. (Well, most of it.)
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Eva Riccobono's Bob
Pull off this wavy 'do with Eva Riccobono's bob with long layers.
Photo:
Getty Images
Agyness Deyn's Bob
Go shorter with Agyness Deyn's bob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Charlize Theron's Asymmetrical Lob
The asymmetrical lob seen on Charlize Theron is great for any hair type.
Photo:
WENN
Edie Campbell's Bangs & Lob
Behold: the bangs-and-lob combo, as pulled off by Edie Campbell.
Photo:
Getty Images
Arizona Muse's Lob
Arizona Muse pulls off this summer lob effortlessly.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emilia Clarke's Lob
Emilia Clarke's lob gives us young Miley Cyrus vibes.
Photo:
WENN
Jourdan Dunn's Lob
Want a precise, structured cut? Go with Jourdan Dunn's lob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart's Bob
Kristen Stewart's bob is both edgy and playful.
Photo:
Getty Images
Leigh Lezark's Blunt Lob
Keep the length above your shoulders, like Leigh Lezark's blunt lob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily James' Lob
Next time you're at the salon, ask for the Lily James lob.
Photo:
Getty Images
Michelle Williams' Wispy Bangs
Keep the bangs light and wispy, as seen on Michelle Williams.
Photo:
WENN
Miranda Kerr's Jaw-Length Bob
Don't be afraid to cut it short like Miranda Kerr.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nora Zehetner's Shoulder-Length Cut
Nora Zehetner's side-part 'do is fresh and stylish.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rose Byrne's Loose Curls Lob
Rose Byrne's shoulder-length cut is great for easy styling.
Photo:
WENN
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Blunt Lob
Skip the layers; keep your shoulder-length hair blunt, as seen on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Photo:
WENN
Sofia Coppola's Lob
Is it finally time to chop off that long mane? Go shoulder-length, as seen on Sofia Coppola.
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Paradis' Long Layers
Long layers (as seen on Vanessa Paradis) help frame your face and give your hair way more bounce.
Photo:
Getty Images