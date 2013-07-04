Our Picks For Best Summer Fragrances

Whether you’ve got a signature scent or you’re constantly trying out a new perfume, fragrance can be your best accessory. There’s no reason why trying new perfumes shouldn’t be as fun as trying new nail polishes, and with the fragrances hitting shelves this summer, now’s the perfect time to find your new favorite.

From sweet summer scents like honeysuckle and lilies to warm fragrances like sandalwood and vanilla, there’s sure to be a fragrance you’ll love this season. Take a look at 10 of our favorite new summer fragrances above and tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

