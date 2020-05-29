Melt-Proof Foundation That Can Stand Up to Summer’s Hottest Temps

The best summer foundation has a few key characteristics. It should be long-wearing, oil-free and oil-controlling and, most importantly, look natural without any heavy caking. It is summer after all and you want to look fresh and not heavily made up. Of course, you don’t have to wear foundation. Lightweight BB cream and skin tints are a great alternative. But if you’re someone who really loves the look of full-coverage, you’re not out of luck. There are some stellar options that will stay on no matter how hot the sun gets.

When you’re trying to keep your makeup from melting in heat and humidity, be sure to start with a mattifying primer. Then, apply one of these long-wearing foundations on top. Not all oil-free, oil-controlling foundations are matte, though many are. Regardless of your skin type, you’ll find matte formulas last a bit longer than hydrating ones. If you have dry skin, look for “natural-matte” or “skin-like” versions. But there are luminous finishes that will stay on through a beach day if you use a lightweight primer and setting powder.

Shop some of our favorite stay-put foundations, below.

BareMinerals BarePro Performance Wear Powder Foundation

In 35 shades, this matte foundation promises flawless wear up to 12 hours. The formula is non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic so it won’t clog your pores no matter how much you sweat.

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation

This oil-free, transfer-resistant, liquid foundation lasts up to 15 hours and stays full coverage. There are 30 natural-looking shades to choose from.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick SPF 21

Though this foundation promises to last up to 24 hours, it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. Use it all over the face or just as a touch-up in 30 shades.

Colourpop No Filter Matte Foundation

Fans will oily skin love this natural-matte foundation for the way it banishes oil and blurs imperfections in 42 shades.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

The name says it all. In 56 shades, this full-coverage matte formula is oil-free and oil-controlling and stays put no matter what you have going on all day.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation

With a demi-matte finish, this longwearing foundation covers imperfections and evens the skin tone for up to 24 hours.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation

This natural-looking, full-coverage foundation doesn’t fade or shift. Though it’s oil-free, it still has a luninous—not greasy—finish.