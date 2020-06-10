10 Dreamy Summer Face Oils for a Non-Greasy Glow

Scroll To See More Images

Right now, I’m sitting in my apartment and working from the couch. The ceiling fan is spinning at top speed. The box fan is just a few feet away. I’m doing okay…for now. Those weeks before the official start of summer are particularly agonizing because one day could feel like a literal furnace while the next is rainy and cold. When do I set up the air conditioners? At this point, who knows?! Normally, my skincare routine gets stuck in a rut when this happens too. I know sunscreen is always a must, but what about my face oil and the rare makeup moment? Right now, the thought of putting anything on my face feels like disaster and a literal meltdown. But since moisturizing is a non-negotiable, I’ve gotten familiar with some of the best summer face oil that keeps me glowy without going into greasy territory.

Like retinol, foundation, and countless other skin products, there isn’t just one solution for everyone. Finding a product (like face oil) or crafting an effective routine depends on your lifestyle, budget, and skin type, which doesn’t necessarily have to fit into one category. For instance, my skin is oilier in the winter while I tend to be on the drier side come summer. With that being said, this is just a starter list of formulas made with oils renowned for their lightweight texture and overall effectiveness. Whether you wear them alone or mix a couple drops into your foundation or BB cream, these skin nourishers go beneath the surface to moisturize, repair, and brighten with consistent use. Keep scrolling and take your pick.

nyakio Maracuja & Yangu Rescue Oil

This Black-owned skin soother is made with lightweight ingredients directly sourced from two countries: cold-pressed maracuja oil from Brazil and cold-pressed yangu from South Africa. Combined with other effective properties, this certified clean oil nourishes all skin types, minus a heavy, greasy finish.

Aspen Kay Naturals Glow Face Oil

Here’s a natural and organic face oil that’s not only affordably priced, but infused with five different oils (camellia seed, olive, helichrysum, rosehip, sea buckthorn) that provide antioxidant protection, reparative properties, protection from sun damage, moisture, and so much more.

Bio-Oil

An oldie, but goodie you can find in just about any drugstore and use from head to toe for effortlessly glowy hair, face and body. Some also attest to its ability to fade stretchmarks with longterm consistent use.

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

Rosehip oil has long been renowned for its neutral scent and vitamin-rich properties that is especially beneficial to drier skin, but is quick-absorbing enough for those with oilier skin, too.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

You’re getting the best of many worlds with this best-selling oil that combines the brightening effects of an oil-soluble, stable form of vitamin C; the moisturizing effects of squalane; and the firming effects of Chlos Crystal oil.

Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Oil

For those navigating especially humid weather, you’ll be obsessed with the fast-absorbing power of this lightweight oil, made with a trio of fruit extracts and plant oils to boost collagen production, reduce dark spots, and provide antioxidant protection.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil

Brand founder Miranda Kerr says this nourishing oil is her longtime favorite of all the Kora Organics products. It’s suitable for any skin type, absorbs in record time, and is rich in Noni fruit extract, which contains over 100 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair® Oat & Hemp Seed Dry Oil

Ask anyone with sensitive skin which brand they swear by and at least one is bound to name-drop First Aid Beauty. Its star face oil is this botanical-based formula infused with calming colloidal oatmeal and Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil to soothe and moisturize distressed skin, whether you’re dealing with a breakout or sun damage.

RMS Beauty Oil

Though it feels lightweight to the touch, this potent formula contains absolutely no water and three organic oils (rosehip, tamanu, buriti) to hydrate, calm redness and deliver fatty acids to the skin for a plumper, healthier complexion.

Mad Hippie Antioxidant Face Oil

Consider this eco-friendly and preservative-free face oil a literal shield against damaging free radicals and UV damage, thanks to hemp seed extract.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.