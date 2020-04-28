Over-The-Counter Stretch Mark Treatments That Actually Work

Whether from genetics, pregnancy, excessive exercising, changes in weight, or a sudden growth spurt, for most women, stretch marks are just another one of those annoying facts of life that most of us are subjected to at some point or another. The flesh or white-hued “stripes” most commonly crop up on our midsection, hips, and rear end, and while we’re all about embracing them with no shame at all whatsoever if you do want to conceal or get rid of them altogether (hey, we can’t blame you), there are some options that don’t require an in-office procedure to trip to the dermatologist.

One of the reasons I personally love to self-tan isn’t because I yearning for a faux sun-kissed glow without risking skin cancer—although that’s the undeniably a key incentive— it’s more so because the sheer tint doubles as a body foundation of sorts, helping to hide my scars, bruises, discoloration and of course, stretch marks. Unfortunately, self-tanner isn’t a permanent fix, but there is a slew of safe, over-the-counter treatments that will help fade—and in some cases, completely get rid—the appearance of stretch marks. Again, we’re total advocates for sporting your stretch marks with unabashed pride, but hey, we’re only human and regardless of how confident you are, sometimes you just want them to go away. Scroll through to check out some of the best stretch mark fading treatments that won’t break the bank.

1. Strianix Advanced Stretch Mark Cream

This fast-acting and all-natural stretch mark removal cream is clinically backed and safe to use on all skin types. It’s infused with an intensive complex containing healing ingredients like vitamin E and lanolin, and is backed by a money back guarantee if it doesn’t end up living up to its promises. It’s a win-win situation.

2. Mederma Quick Dry Oil

Mederma may be better known for its effective range of scar-reducing skincare treatments, but this multi-use oil is not just for nixing scars, it also works for existing stretch marks as well. The fragrance and paraben-free formula is safe for use on all skin types, including sensitive.

3. VOTALA Stretch Mark Removal Cream

Not only does this multifunctional cream lift discoloration caused by scars and hyperpigmentation, but it’s also effective at fading the look of stretch marks. This potent cream formula is powered by an assortment of botanical extracts to fade stretch marks while also nourishing the skin.