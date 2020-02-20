The Best Stretch Mark Removal Products

Scroll To See More Images

Stretch marks (you know, those white or purple little lines striped across your legs, hips, behind and breasts) are often associated with pregnancy, but the truth is that carrying a baby isn’t the only cause of these pesky body stripes. Genetic factors, rapid weight gain, excessive exercising, and your age (usually they form during adolescence) are also common culprits for the formation of stretch marks, as well.

Using body makeup or applying a natural-looking self-tanner will help camouflage these annoying marks, but if you’re looking to get rid of them for good, you do have some other treatment options to try. Expectant mothers have long sworn by the line-reducing magical powers of cocoa butter, but there is a wide range of stretch mark treatments available over-the-counter. Many of these creams and oils can both prevent and fade their appearance—as long as you stay consistent with use.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tea Tree Crocodile Repair Cream

This rich anti-scar mark cream also works to fade the look of stretch and post-surgery marks with continuous use.

2. Pure Life Science Anti Stretch Marks Massage Oil

This massage oil works to reduce the appearance of stretch marks because it effectively works to help tear apart problematic fat cells underneath the skin’s outermost layer.

3. Honeydew Scar Cream

This scar removal cream also works to get rid of stretch marks as well. It contains ingredients including, Kokum Cocoa and Tocopherol Vitamin E to help reduce blemishes.