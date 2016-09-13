50 of the Best Street Style Hair Moments From Across the World

Remember that girl you saw on the street last week/month/year with the amazingly phenomenal hair you wished you could have? Remember how, thanks to society’s *~weird~* rules about not taking photos of complete strangers, you promptly watched your dream hair walk away and disappear from memory, all before you got the chance to shout to your hairstylist, “that’s what I want!”? Yeah, we’ve been there before, and it sucks.

We decided we never wanted to feel the sting of such fleeting lust ever again. So we searched the streets of Paris, New York, and pretty much everywhere in between to find the most excellent hair—we’re talkin’ hair that you’d want to rip from a magazine and tape to your wall (if, you know, it were 1998), or re-pin on your Pinterest dream board (if, you know, you had a billion hours of free time)—so you could fall in love over and over again without having to risk a restraining order. Get ready to meet your new favorite hairstyles, below.