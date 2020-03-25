These Straps for Yoga Help Regular Practitioners Achieve a Deeper Stretch

A common misconception people have about yoga is that it requires you to have a certain level of flexibility from the get-go. The truth is, yoga is for everyone and anyone of all fitness levels, and increased flexibility is just one among the many physical benefits you can reap from a regular practice. Still, if a lack of mobility is what’s stopping you from even starting, there are certain props, like straps for yoga, specifically designed to help you stretch deeper and enhance your pliability.

Unlike resistance bands, which are made of lightweight, elastic materials like latex rubber, yoga straps are constructed with tightly knit, heavy duty cotton or hemp. Yoga straps also look similar to belts and feature D-ring metal buckles for length adjustments. Their main purpose is to deepen your stretches, correct your posture and encourage proper alignment and form throughout your flow. So in addition to flexibility, you’ll garner some pretty sweet physical benefits that will enhance your practice and benefit your body off the mat, too.

So now that you know what a yoga strap is and does, let’s chat about the specifics of shopping for one. Typically, straps for yoga come in three sizes: 6, 8 and 10 feet. The smallest size is great for all your basic yoga strap needs, but if you’re on the taller side of the spectrum and would like extra material to play with, 8 to 10 feet are both solid choices. It’s also important to note the type of cinch on the strap: Metal straps are the most common and easily adjusted, whereas plastic cinches are tighter, but hard to adjust. Figure out which combination works best for you, and shop the yoga straps below to achieve your ideal stretch.

1. Tumaz Yoga Strap

If you’re a big fan of color, Tumaz Yoga Straps have you covered. You can collect every color of the rainbow in this brand’s collection of straps, which is a huge perk if you’re one to match your leggings, top and (if possible) mat. The straps are made from extra-thick polyester cotton, and per the product’s description, can withstand a literal ton — 2,379 pounds, to be exact. The straps also feature welded D-ring buckles to ensure loop adjustments are easy-peasy. Just choose your color, size (6, 8 or 10 feet) and you’re good to go!

2. Clever Yoga Yoga Strap

Clever Yoga Yoga Straps come in two sizes — 8 and 10 feet — and six colors: black, blue, dark gray, green, pink and purple. The non-slip strap is made from durable, eco-friendly cotton that softens with each use. Eight feet of strap is a yogis happy medium as it’s long enough to perform basic stretches, but it also offers enough material to get a little creative on the mat. The 10-foot-long strap is recommended for taller yogis and advanced practitioners looking to further enhance their practice.

3. Pete's Choice 2-or 5-Pack Yoga Exercise Adjustable Straps

Pete’s Choice makes picking out your yoga strap as easy as possible: there’s only one color option (white) and two purchasing options (2-pack or 5-pack), but the lack of vibrance in this pick doesn’t equate to a lack of quality. Each strap has been constructed from thick, reinforced cotton and has an adjustable D-ring cinch. The straps are 8 feet long and non-slip, making it easier to grip and hold throughout your practice.