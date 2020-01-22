If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

Scroll To See More Images

There are many things to consider when shopping for the best straightening brushes. First, they should have a long handle that won’t force your hand into awkward and uncomfortable angles (hello carpal tunnel!). Second, there should be more than one heat setting, none of which get too hot and cause irreversible scalp damage. Trust me, I’ve been there and it sucks. Lastly, the bristles should be strong enough for thick hair, but slender enough for finer strands too. And if it happens to be travel-friendly, you probably have a true-blue unicorn on your hands.

The dual benefits of a straightening brush are obvious—it packs the heat of a blowdryer and the detangling powers of a top-notch paddle brush. Of course, not all versions are created equal. For every popular option that can’t back up its hype is a sleeper hit on Amazon that will convince you to actually write a review. Thankfully, there are more than enough options to peruse and test-drive. As of late, the best straightening brushes are courtesy of go-to brands like Drybar and lesser-known labels you may have never seen. If you keep a hot tool in the bathroom, chances are you’ll want to try at least one of these.

Ever wish your detangling paddle brush could also save time with a blow-dry setting too? Consider your dream come true, thanks to this travel-friendly hot tool that goes to a safe 365 degrees Fahrenheit using ceramic technology.

Your ‘do will be straight up #goals after using this quick-heating ceramic tool with an automatic shut-off and 7 different heat settings.

You may not be able to tell at first glance, but each bristle on this straightening brush has a “cool tip” to help prevent heat damage on the scalp while you dry close to the roots.

The slender shape of this brush (with dual bristles for easier detangling) makes it easier than ever to brush from root to tip without having to hold heat near the scalp past a few seconds.

The updated version of amika’s straightening brush includes a special “iRed” beam technology that speeds up the heating process to prevent moisture loss as you style.

If your hands easily cramp while using hot tools, you’ll love the ultra-long handle on this straightening brush that eases those hand muscles as you detangle and style.

Finally, a round brush with the drying power of a blow-dryer…in one. This one also includes three different temperature settings as well as nylon and tufted bristles for more dynamic styling.

Suitable for all hair types, this straightening brush packs the wide space of a paddle brush with the safe heat temps of a blow-dryer for seamless second-day styling.

