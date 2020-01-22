StyleCaster
If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

There are many things to consider when shopping for the best straightening brushes. First, they should have a long handle that won’t force your hand into awkward and uncomfortable angles (hello carpal tunnel!). Second, there should be more than one heat setting, none of which get too hot and cause irreversible scalp damage. Trust me, I’ve been there and it sucks. Lastly, the bristles should be strong enough for thick hair, but slender enough for finer strands too. And if it happens to be travel-friendly, you probably have a true-blue unicorn on your hands.

The dual benefits of a straightening brush are obviousit packs the heat of a blowdryer and the detangling powers of a top-notch paddle brush. Of course, not all versions are created equal. For every popular option that can’t back up its hype is a sleeper hit on Amazon that will convince you to actually write a review. Thankfully, there are more than enough options to peruse and test-drive. As of late, the best straightening brushes are courtesy of go-to brands like Drybar and lesser-known labels you may have never seen. If you keep a hot tool in the bathroom, chances are you’ll want to try at least one of these.

best straightening brush conair If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

Conair.

Ever wish your detangling paddle brush could also save time with a blow-dry setting too? Consider your dream come true, thanks to this travel-friendly hot tool that goes to a safe 365 degrees Fahrenheit using ceramic technology.

Conair Mini Super Smoothing Brush $16.96
best straightening brush instyler If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

InStyler.

Your ‘do will be straight up #goals after using this quick-heating ceramic tool with an automatic shut-off and 7 different heat settings.

InStyler STRAIGHT UP Ceramic… $44.99
best straightening brush lange If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

L’ange.

You may not be able to tell at first glance, but each bristle on this straightening brush has a “cool tip” to help prevent heat damage on the scalp while you dry close to the roots.

L'ange Le Vite Straightening Brush $79
best straightening brush revlon If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

Revlon.

The slender shape of this brush (with dual bristles for easier detangling) makes it easier than ever to brush from root to tip without having to hold heat near the scalp past a few seconds.

Revlon XL Hair Heated Styling Brush $49.99
best straightening brushes amika polished perfection If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

amika.

The updated version of amika’s straightening brush includes a special “iRed” beam technology that speeds up the heating process to prevent moisture loss as you style.

amika Polished Perfection Straightening… $120
best straightening brushes bedhead If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

Bed Head.

If your hands easily cramp while using hot tools, you’ll love the ultra-long handle on this straightening brush that eases those hand muscles as you detangle and style.

Bed Head Smooth Operator Straightening… $49.99
best straightening brushes drybar If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

Drybar.

Finally, a round brush with the drying power of a blow-dryer…in one. This one also includes three different temperature settings as well as nylon and tufted bristles for more dynamic styling.

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush $150
best straigtening brush ghd If You Swear By a Straightening Brush, Add One of These to Your Vanity

GHD.

Suitable for all hair types, this straightening brush packs the wide space of a paddle brush with the safe heat temps of a blow-dryer for seamless second-day styling.

GHD Glide Professional Performance Hot… $169
