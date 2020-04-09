The Best Straight Hair Wigs for Channeling Your Inner Sasha Fierce

As someone who constantly switches up her look with a versatile set of hair units, I’ll admit there’s just something about the best straight hair wigs (preferably jet black and lengthy) that keep me coming back for more. Don’t get me wrong—I love texture, but the maintenance that curls and waves demand is something I can definitely do without. Straight hair wigs aren’t just beginner-friendly and low maintenance (as long as you use a flatiron properly).

The style is also timeless, fitting for every occasion, and looks good on practically anyone. Whether you’re new to wearing wigs or a certified pro, your collection isn’t a well-rounded one unless there’s a straight hair unit in the mix. Some ideas if you’re already stuck: go for a short straight bob or channel your inner Beyoncé with 40-inch caramel strands—the choice is yours.

After that first hair flip, I guarantee it will become the most utilized wig you own. Here are some of the best straight hair wigs you can shop right now.

Elesty 13×6 Synthetic Lace Front Wig

These days, synthetic wigs are giving expensive human hair ones a run for their money. This 13×6 wig from Elesty is a prime example. You’d never guess from looking that this wasn’t 100% human hair.

FreeTress Equal Synthetic Lite Lace Front Wig

If you’re a newbie wig wearer, this lightweight and affordable wig is a great first timer option. In addition to the lightweight feel, it offers effortless styling and comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from. Did we mention that this wig is heat safe up to 400 degrees, just in case you have to re-straighten it? Watch this wig in action here.

Bellami Hair Bianka Human Hair Straight Wig

We get it—not everyone is willing to drop a ton of money on a wig. But if you’re okay with making a one-time investment in a human hair wig, make it one from Bellami Hair. This option, featuring warm toffee and dark honey highlights, is layered to give your hair a fuller look. If you want an effortless, on-trend style that will last, look no further.

ISEE Transparent 13×4 Lace Brazilian Straight Glueless Wig

From personal experience, ISEE has some of the most durable hair that you can buy on a budget. If you’re looking for something cheap that matches the quality of wigs three times its price (or more), ISEE is the way to go.

UNice 13×6 Straight Lace Front Wig

If you do a quick search on Youtube for affordable, high-quality hair, you’ll more than likely come across UNice once or twice. This brand, which comes highly recommended by some of our favorite influencers including Ashley Devonna and AlliyahsFace, puts expensive straight hair to shame, and we’re forever grateful.

Bobbi Boss Swiss Lace Synthetic Lace Front Wig in Style Florence

As with any wig style, there are fabulous synthetic wigs out there if you’re looking for a sleek straight style on a budget. This particular option from Bobbi Boss comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from. For the price tag, why not grab a couple and try a few new looks?

Foxys’ Hair Pre-Plucked 360 Lace Frontal Wigs

If you read our 360 wig round-up, then you know just how much versatility this type of wig offers. This particular one from Foxys’ Hair not only adapts to countless styles; its kinky-straight texture is perfect for those who don’t want bone straight hair.

Jaja Hair 13 x 6 Natural Brazilian Lace Front Wig

Available in lengths ranging from 10 inches to 24 inches, this affordable Amazon wig is pre-plucked at the hairline to help you save money on styling your hair. It also features elastic straps and combs to help you lay your wig flat.

LuvMe Hair Short Cut Bob Wig With Bangs Frontal

LuvMe Hair may be known for its undetectable lace wigs, but their short bang wig is also a popular style worth trying. If you want straight hair without the length, a bob with bangs is worth trying. Not only will you be stepping out of your comfort zone with your hairdo, but it’s also low maintenance, aka you don’t have to worry about manipulating the lace to make it look realistic.

Nadula 13 x 4 Straight Highlight Lace Wig

Straight hair wigs featuring honey blonde front highlights are on-trend for the spring (and hopefully the summer). If you want to test drive the style without dying your hair or a wig on your own, this Nadula unit is the answer to your beauty prayers. I don’t know about you, but I’m adding this to my cart soon.

