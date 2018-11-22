17 Top-Rated Stick Foundations for Mess-Free Application That Takes Seconds

Scroll To See More Images

For those of us who prefer makeup coverage, be it sheer or full, there are a couple options when it concerns the type of product we want to use. More often than not, we opt for one of two ways and in some cases, a combo of both: liquid and powder.

And while each of them carry plenty of pros, depending on your skill level and personal preference, there are a few cons as well. For instance, liquid foundation can be straight up messy and hard to evenly apply; especially if you don’t have a sponge or brush on hand. Powder, though it’s the ideal option for a matte finish, can easily look cakey when too much is applied. And when you’re dealing with oily skin, the results are even more horrifying.

However, there is good news. As with most beauty staples, you have yet another option that checks all the boxes in half the time, with just as good results. Today more than ever, stick foundations are becoming the coverage du jour not only because they tend to create less of a mess, but because they require less application time, too.

Simply swipe, blend and be on your way whether you’re on-the-go or just not in the mood for a routine that requires more than five minutes of your time. Stick foundations also aren’t limited to specific skin concerns or times of year; there’s a wide range of options that cover the gamut; from sheer, tinted moisturizer-like formulas to full-coverage with contouring shades to boots. Ahead are the most talked-about versions.

Hourglass Vanish™ Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

Get the seamless coverage of a concealer, smoothness of a liquid foundation and lightness of a powder in this waterproof, full-coverage formula.

$46 at Hourglass Cosmetics

MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Stick Foundation

The stick version of MUFE’s best-selling foundation formula includes the same exact benefits of the liquid version: a formula made with dry skin types in mind for a second-skin-like finish.

$43 at MAKE UP FOR EVER

Bobbi Brown Stick Foundation

Water-resistant with medium- to full-coverage in mind, this award-winning foundation features a patented technology that aims to deliver just the right amount of moisture without leaving the face too greasy.

$46 at Bobbi Brown

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick

Use this buildable formula as a spot concealer, all-over foundation or to contour for a natural-looking matte finish.

$42 at Lancome

Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Stick Foundation

A multi-tasking, full-coverage stick available in 26 different shades, in addition to contouring and highlighting shades, too.

$25 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

NARS Velvet Matte Foundation Stick

For medium- to full-coverage (also oil- and fragrance-free), this creamy stick’s two main functions are to provide a hydrating-looking finish and more even skin tone.

$45 at NARS Cosmetics

tarte Clay Stick Foundation

Amazonian clay is key to evening out tone and disguising redness and pigmentation, making this vegan formula both a form of coverage and blemish treatment.

$39 at tarte cosmetics

Wander Beauty Flash Focus Hydrating Foundation Stick

A coconut oil-infused formula that hydrates the skin, while also giving you coverage with a lustrous, glowy finish.

$40 at Wander Beauty

Clinique Chubby in the Nude Foundation Stick

Oil- and fragrance-free, this skin-healthy stick is your go-to for sheer coverage that mimics a tinted moisturizer or spot concealer.

$27 at Clinique

Flesh Beauty Thickstick Foundation

Cover, conceal or contour with this affordable multi-tasking stick that comes in 40 different shades.

$18 at Flesh Beauty

Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation

Made specifically with darker skin tones in mind, this hypoallergenic formula is one of the few stick foundations to also include sun protection.

$9.95 at Black Opal

Dermablend Quick Fix Body Foundation Stick

Water- and transfer-resistant, this makeup stick is renowned for its ability to cover up scars, bruises and even tattoos.

$29 at Dermablend Professional

Maybelline Fit Me Shine-Free Foundation Stick

The circle center is made with lightweight powders to ward off excess shine as you draw on buildable coverage.

$7.99 at Ulta

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Longwear Shaping Stick Foundation

Medium to full coverage that seamlessly glides onto the skin for coverage with lasting power; 24 hours to be exact.

$12.99 at Ulta

Smashbox Studio Skin Shaping Foundation Stick

A double-ended stick that provides coverage on one side and a slightly darker shade for contouring on the other side.

$42 at Smashbox Cosmetics

PUR Cosmetics 4-in-1 Foundation Stick

This foundation does it all; from delivering medium- to full-coverage, to highlighting/contouring to color-correcting and protecting the skin from environmental stressors.

$34 at Ulta

Flower Beauty Pore Perfect Instant Blur Stick Multi-tasking Foundation

At the other end of this foundation stick is a blur stick that you can use for blending in the formula.

$14 at Flower Beauty