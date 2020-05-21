Brightening Stick Concealers That’ll Hide Under-Eye Circles and Imperfections

A stick concealer is such an important part of your makeup routine. Your concealer is the MVP of your makeup bag. If you got three hours of sleep the night before a big meeting, you know you’ll be reaching for that concealer. Or perhaps, you just lost the genetic lottery and were gifted your perpetual dark circles from your parents. Thanks, guys. Stick concealer is the fake-it-until-you-make-it for tiredness and exhaustion. It’s like what coffee is to your brain’s morning survival. It magically makes it look like you got a full eight-hours and are well-rested when you’re about ready to take a nap on your desk. Concealers also help if your chin has decided to sprout an angry-looking blemish the day before a friend’s wedding. It erases the red color and provides a canvas for your foundation to further conceal it.

Because this is the makeup must-have, we rounded up the best stick concealers for both your under-eyes and blemishes. Concealers can be worn alone, if you want a more natural look, or layered under foundation and the rest of your makeup routine. Smooth and gentle, these concealers glide across delicate skin and erase those pesky dark circles entirely. Two out of our three picks also claim to improve and fortify your skin, thanks to their natural ingredients. Stick concealers are also great, because they aren’t liquid, so they won’t leak all over your purse if they open accidentally.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Covergirl Smoothers Moisturizing Solid Concealer Stick

Made with ginseng, Vitamin E and chamomile, this hypoallergenic formula conditions your skin while concealing your under-eye circles. The fragrance-free concealer goes on smoothly, hiding fine lines and evening out your skin tone. If your under-eye area needs a little bit assistance in the mornings, this concealer is light-weight and long-lasting. It’s available in one- or two-packs and in five shades.

2. Rimmel Hide The Blemish Concealer

This concealer stick from Rimmel goes on smoothly, without tugging at the delicate skin underneath your eyes. It helps hide those dark circles, unsightly acne and highlights your eye area. It blends your blemishes, uneven skin tone or scars into the background of your skin. You can either go about your day after applying or add your foundation on top of this concealer. It’s available in five different shades.

3. Bareminerals Barepro Concealer

This Barepro concealer from Bare Minerals can take whatever your day throws at you. This humidity-resistant and crease- and waterproof concealer claims to last for up to 16 hours. Made out of bamboo stem extract, raspberry seed oil, blackcurrant seed oil and sea lavender, it glides on without pulling at your delicate under-eye skin and has a matte finish. It also claims to protect your skin from pollution and improve your skin over time, instead of just hiding imperfections.