Affordable Stability Balls to Strengthen Your Core

Stability balls (also referred to as exercise balls, physio balls, yoga balls, and Swiss balls) are an excellent way to spice up your at-home workout routine and help keep your core fit and toned. Aside from helping to maintain a strong midsection, they also offer a slew of additional benefits, including improving posture, coordination, flexibility, and balance. Naturally, you’ll want to opt for an option composed of durable material to prevent bursts and damage, and you also want to choose the best size to suit your needs and fitness level, regardless of whether you’re a beginner or a bona fide (and of course, everything in between.)

Aside from abdominal exercises, these balls can also aid in stretching, yoga and pilates practices, and to add resistance to your squats, lunges and other resistant-training moves. They’re one of the most versatile workout tools that anyone looking to get and stay in shape should own. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite top-quality stability balls to upgrade your fitness routine without spending a fortune.

1. Dynapro Stability Ball

This durable and extra sturdy stability ball is constructed from high-grade, anti-burst materials that can actually support up to a whopping 2,200 pounds. Impressive, right? This ball is also an eco-friendly option, as it’s made from 100 percent recycled material. You can use it for strength training workouts, yoga, pilates or as an alternative desk chair to promote better posture.

2. PharMeDoc Balance Ball Chair with Back Support

This innovative stability ball chair allows you to strengthen your core muscles, improve your posture and stay focussed while you work or watch TV. It also features a removable back and wheels so you can customize your routine in any space.

3. Vivora Luno Sitting Ball Chair

This unique sitting ball activates back muscles and engages with your core to help sculpt, tone, and alleviate pain due to hunching over at your desk. It also features a patented self-standing base and a handy carrying handle for extra portability.