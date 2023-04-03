Find a New Signature Scent With the Best Spring Fragrances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve never really been a “signature” scent girl. It sounds like a cool idea but I wear fragrances depending on my mood. Some days I want an uplifting citrus scent, other days I’m hopping on TikTok’s “vanilla girl” trend with gourmand perfumes and some nights I want something a little spicier. Luckily, Spring 2023 fragrance offerings have all of that and so much more. Seriously, there’s something for everyone to update their scent for the warmer weather.

I didn’t expect to discover so many scents this season, from brands we all know (think Diptyque and Tom Ford) and love to up-and-comers I’ve never tried before (like Ourside). I stuck to body fragrances for this list but had to add in the yummiest room spray I’ve ever smelled from Courtney Cox’s brand, Homecourt. Take inspo from this list and find your new favorite scent, below. Go outside your comfort zone. You just might surprise yourself.

Diptyque L’Eau Papier Eau de Toilette

I’ve never met a Diptyque scent I didn’t love. This woodsy one is so intriguing with its notes of steamed rice, luminous mimosa and a deep blonde wood accord.

Kayali Yum Pistachio Gelato

Pistachio ice cream fan? Same! You’ll love this warm and spicy gourmand perfume from Mona Kattan.

Homecourt Neroli Leaf Room Deodorant

There isn’t once scent from Courtney Cox’s Homecourt line I don’t love. Seriously, my counters have never smelled better now that I use the brand’s Surface Cleaner. This is my new fave, a Room Deodorant that promises to neutralize odors and not just cover them up. What’s left is a blend of sparkling apple and neroli blossoms, crushed basil leaves and jasmine petals.

Henry Rose Smyth Eau de Parfum

You might be surprised to learn Michelle Pfeiffer started this luxe, clean fragrance brand. Don’t dismiss it as just another celebrity brand, though. Scents are high-quality and last on the body a long time. This new one is perfect for spring with notes of granny smith apple, watery notes and melon-pineapple sorbet.

Tom Ford Electric Cherry

Morello cherry is mixed with the warmth of musk and sultry jasmine for this flirty new scent.

Ellis Brooklyn Florist Eau de Parfum

This is not your grandma’s floral. There are notes of tuberose petals, golden gardenia and honeysuckle for a light and intoxicating scent.

Laura Mercier Eau de Parfum

The makeup icon just got into body and fragrance and we’re so glad she did. This rich scent features vanilla orchid, vanilla liqueur, vanilla musk, heliotrope, daylily, bourbon vanilla, sandalwood and amber.

Phlur Solar Power Eau de Parfum

Phlur is back with another sure-to-go-viral perfume with Solar Power, a spring-ready fresh scent with citrusy bergamot and red mandarin.

Vera Wang Rock Princess Eau de Toilette

It’s been since a while since Vera Wang blessed us with a new scent. Princess Noir debuted in in 2018 and Embrace French Lavender and Tuberose in 2017! The new Rock Princess

has a seductively sweet scent with notes of juicy peach and Lily of the Valley.

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense Eau de Parfum

Add to your Valentino fragrance collection with this floral-amber fragrance featuring vanilla and jasmine. Yum.

Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist

This warm floral scent has notes of solar tuberose, Leite de Coco and creamy vanilla — in a subtle, wearable way.

By Far Daydream Of Passing Clouds Set

I told you about By Far’s fragrances back in September 2022. I can’t stop wearing Passing Clouds, a spring-ready white musk and patchouli essence that easily goes from day to night.

Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Spell on You

This limited-edition fragrance was inspired by one of the Japanese artist’s favorite themes: flowers filled with recurring dots. It has notes of iris, rose, Sambac jasmine, Acacia flower and musk.

Bath & Body Works Emerald Mist Fine Fragrance Mist

New to the Fine Fragrance Mist fam is this pear and blonde woods scent that feels fresh for every day.

Ourside Dusk Eau De Parfum

This WOC-owned business doesn’t mess around when it comes to sustainability and community. It’s not surprising founder Keta can barely keep her three fragrances in stock. My favorite is Dusk, a blend of juicy berries and fig, green floral intertwined musk and warm amber and frankincense.