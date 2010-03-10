The Best Spring Colors For Eyes

If eyes are your feature focus this spring there are many pretty new shades to choose from to get yourself noticed. From jewel-toned eyeliner pencils to shimmering soft lavender shadows to creamy pink highlighters there is a bevy of pretty beauty products to play with.

Colored eyeliner is hot hot hot so choose shades of teal, deep green or navy blue to smudge into the upper lash line. Pair the liner with neutral shimmering shadow on the lid and black mascara for eyes that will look electric. The best colors are Jade and Indigo Forever Stay Eyeliner Pencils from Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy and the waterproof gel formulas will glide on easy and stay put through the heat.

Shadows are seen in pretty romantic hues of lilac and soft purple and are swept across the lid from the lash line up to the crease and highlightes in champagne pink is swept under the brows. This look works with a slight smudge of chocolate brown eyeliner and lots of mascara. The best shades are Nars Single Eye Shadow in Night Fairy or Rimmel Colour Rush Mono Eyeshadow in Intense. Highlight reins supreme all Spring long and work wonders for a fast fix on illuminating eyes.

Apply shimmering creamy formulas in champagne pink or pale golds under the brows, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones and just sweep on black mascara for a quick look that sparkles and glows. Use Fresh Satin Luster Palette or Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Highlighter in Gold Luster.

Choose one of these looks at a time to get it right and you will look beautiful and fresh for the new season.

