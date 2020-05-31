Most Tinted Moisturizers Have SPF, But These are the Best

Whether you’re spending most of the day inside or outdoors for work or errands, sun protection is a must. I’ll say it again for the people in the back—wearing sunscreen is very important. Apply it every day, even when the sun is hiding behind the clouds; UV rays will find their way around them. And if you’re someone who forgets to apply it before or after putting on your makeup, invest in the best SPF tinted moisturizer or other coverage option. There’s plenty to choose from.

This time of year—those months when cool spring days are sandwiched in-between humid summer days and a random day where it’s 40 degrees and raining—tinted moisturizer is the product everyone seems to be banking on. And while there are so many that target every and any concern, including dryness and acne, almost all of them include SPF (thank goodness). So which ones are the best? According to reviews (and a whole lot of scrolling and clicking on my part), these seven formulas are the hall-of-famers that actually do what they say. Keep scrolling and get familiar before locking down your in-between-seasons routine.

PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20

If like me, you rarely want to give more than five minutes to a morning beauty routine, this multitasking glow getter should be at the top of your shopping list. It moisturizes, primes the skin for makeup, provides sun protection, all while being the makeup it preps your skin for, too. In addition to enriching the skin with multiple hydrating ingredients, its exclusive Ceretin Complex also provides reparative properties for targeting skin damage.

EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Moisturizer SPF 40

Its hyaluronic acid-boosted sunscreen is an Amazon top-seller and the tinted version comes in a very close second. The dermatologist-tested and fragrance-free formula can be worn under makeup to enhance the overall finish or alone for just a hint of sheer color.

Image Skincare Prevention Daily Tinted SPF 30 Moisturizer

Reviewers on the brand website laud this sheer coverage moisturizer for its non-greasy finish and ability to blend seamlessly into the skin with or without the addition of foundation. The formula includes a trademarked Digital Aging Defense technology that provides protection against blue light in addition to broad spectrum protection from the sun’s UV rays.

bareMinerals COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Reviewers love the consistency of this vegan gel-cream made with 98 percent naturally-derived ingredients and available in an impressive range of 20 buildable shades that give you “the benefits of makeup, skincare, and SPF in one step.”

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30

Even after getting a makeover, this award-winning option remains a cult favorite for its long wear formula that doesn’t cake up over time, but instead, keeps the skin dewy and hydrated with multiple fruit extracts.

Origins GinZing™ SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

Dry skin types—don’t overlook this tinted moisturizer just because its formula is “oil-free.” In addition to its more popular ingredient (caffeine) that will energize and revitalize the skin after an all-nighter or stressful week, are dozens of other essential oils renowned for their moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Might as well pair your Orgasm blush with this complexion booster enriched with revitalizing Mineral sea water, hydrating Kopara, and a vitamin C derivative to reduce dark spots and areas of hyperpigmentation in just one month.

