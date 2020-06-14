20 Under $20 SPF Products for Protection In Every Part of Your Routine

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re still staying at home as much as you can, fully engaged in your local protests, or commuting to work every day, the recommendation hasn’t changed—wearing sunscreen is advised. And now that summer weather has arrived and the official start of the season is just over one week away, you might as well make sure you have all the best SPF products on deck. Chances are you’ll forget to put on traditional sunscreen here and there anyway, so having a foundation, lip balm, or body lotion with built-in protection certainly wouldn’t hurt.

In recent times, there have been debates and research done to ponder the importance of SPF protection, period. How much of it do we actually need? Do those needs depend on your skin tone? For skeptics, there are plenty of questions that still need answering, but until then, I think you’re better safe than sorry. Plus, our growing dependence (and addiction, TBH) on phone, television and computer screens has made us more vulnerable to damage caused by exposure to the blue light emitted from these screens. Thankfully, the beauty industry has gotten a head-start on tackling both UV rays and blue light exposure with products that some level of protection against both.

Now, we have virtually no excuse to skip this crucial step of our daily beauty routines, no matter how minimal or extensive they may be. So without further delay, here’s just a sampling of the best SPF products that also happen to be affordable; under $20, to be exact.

La Roche-Posay Double-Repair Face Moisturizer UV

A dermatologist-approved is formulated with prebiotic-rich thermal water that feeds and improves microbiome, aka the substance that helps make up the surface of the skin.

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Fit Me Foundation

A dermatologist-tested foundation that transforms the appearance of blemish-prone skin to make it look smooth and luminous.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm

Choose from seven fruity flavors, all of which contain aloe vera and cocoa butter to moisturize and soothe dry lips.

Formula 10.0.6 Picture Perfect Day Moisturizer SPF 15

A daily moisturizer that contains vitamin C to brighten the skin and guava to refine the appearance of pores.

Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector

A one-and-done, barely-there skin enhancer that combines the benefits of makeup and skincare for a healthy-looking glow.

Bare Republic Mineral SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Stick

A reef-friendly and water-resistant sunscreen that will save you application time without sacrificing an adequate amount of UV protection.

L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Foundation Makeup

A 45-shade range that took 10 years to develop so each shade seamlessly blends with your unique skin tone and undertone.

Ulta SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm

A shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil-infused lip balm available in three good-enough-to-eat scents.

Physicians Formula Triple Defense Multicolor Stick SPF 20

An all-over color stick for your eyes, skin, and lips that contains an exclusive complex made to protect the face from sun rays, blue light, and pollution.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen

A fragrance-free and derm-recommended body lotion that provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.

ChapStick Total Hydration Complete Care SPF 15 + Color

A tinted lip balm that combines sun protection, color, and moisture.

Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation SPF 50

A creamy, lightweight foundation enriched with antioxidants (and SPF) to protect the skin against pollution and sun exposure.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture SPF 15

A gentle hypoallergenic face moisturizer that delivers hydration and sun protection without a heavy, greasy finish (and inevitable irritation).

Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30

A daily moisturizer made specifically for acne-prone skin to keep the face hydrated while also absorbing excess oil.

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

A lightweight, non-greasy tinted moisturizer that contains a unique “Nutri-Firm Complex” made up of antioxidant-rich fruit oils and vitamin C.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Scalp Spray SPF 30

A lightweight sunscreen made specifically for the scalp and suitable for all hair textures.

Klorane Protective Oil with Ylang-Ylang Wax for Sun-Exposed Hair

A nourishing hair protectant made with ylang-ylang wax, a naturally-derived ingredient that acts as a shield against sun rays.

Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil SPF 20

A body illuminator made with vitamin C and naturally-derived extracts to brighten and hydrate the skin.

NYX Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Daily Moisturizing Primer SPF 30

A pre-makeup, skin nourisher that combines sun protection and hydration (along with extending makeup wear).

AKT Therapy Lip Balm & Face Stick

A two-fer balm made with natural ingredients (avocado, calendula, cocoa butter, and more) to moisturize and protect the face and lips.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.